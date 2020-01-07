Now Playing Melissa McCarthy Channels Sean Spicer to Ride Around New York City on a Podium

If you've been wondering when Melissa McCarthy would return to the small screen, you'll be happy to know the Emmy-winning and Oscar-nominated actress has lined up her next TV gig. She will next appear opposite Nicole Kidman in Hulu's limited series Nine Perfect Strangers, TV Guide has confirmed. This is McCarthy's first series regular role since CBS's Mike & Molly.

Based on Liane Moriarty's (Big Little Lies) best-selling book of the same name, the series is set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises to heal and transform nine stressed strangers who are in from the city. McCarthy is set to play Francis, one of the nine "perfect" strangers. Watching over everyone during their 10-day retreat is the resort's director, Masha (Kidman), who is on a mission to reinvigorate her guests' tired minds and bodies. Naturally, they have no idea what they're in for.

The series is co-written by David E. Kelley, John Henry Butterworth, and Samantha Strauss. McCarthy will serve as an executive producer alongside Kidman on the series.

Deadline was first to report the news.

Nine Perfect Strangers is slated to debut on Hulu in 2021.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)