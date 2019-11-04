Get ready to pick a ton of bugs out of your beard, because the Sons of Anarchy spin-off Mayans M.C. isn't done riding yet. The FX biker drama has been renewed for Season 3, which will debut in the fall of 2020, the network announced Monday.

The news comes the day before the Season 2 finale of Mayans M.C. airs, wrapping up another run of tall tales from one of Southern California's most feared fictional motorcycle gangs. As the final hour of Season 2 approaches, enemies have become half-siblings, babies born between factions are expected, and secrets from the past threaten the present. You know, standard soap-opera-masquerading-as-manly-dramas stuff.

Michael Irby, Richard Cabral, Vincent Rocco Vargas, and JD Pardo, Mayans MC Photo: Prashant Gupta/FX



Though ratings have dropped off from its premiere season, when it was the highest-rated new cable drama among the important 18-49 demo, Season 2 was still FX's second-highest-rated currently airing series behind American Horror Story.

When Mayans M.C. returns for its third season, it will do so without its co-creator Kurt Sutter, who also created Sons of Anarchy. Sutter was fired from the series following a series of complaints about on-set behavior.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on FX.