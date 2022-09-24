Join or Sign In
Why did the storm choose them?
For a while, it seemed like Manifest fans would never get the answers they craved when NBC canceled the thriller drama. But Netflix stepped in to save the day, and now the saga of Flight 828 will get wrapped up in a 20-episode Season 4. Netflix announced on 8/28 (a nod to the infamous flight at the center of the series) that fans can expect the first batch of Season 4 episodes in early November, but there's still so much more to learn about the new season and what really happened on that flight.
But what will Manifest Season 4 be about? Which Manifest cast members are returning? Will we finally understand what's going on? Here's everything we know about Manifest Season 4.
The full trailer for Manifest Season 4 dropped during Netflix's TUDUM on Saturday, Sept. 24. The trailer not only reunited fans with the survivors of Flight 828, but also gave several big hints about where the show is going in its final season. The survivors are in a race against the clock to figure out what their purpose is before their death day arrives in 18 months and before they can be hunted down by a mysterious killer. Can they figure out what that storm really did to them and why they were chosen for this mysterious path?
Finally! The news all Manifesters were waiting for: Netflix will release Manifest Season 4 on Nov. 4, 2022.
However, there's a small catch. Season 4 will be released in two parts, containing 10 episodes each. No release date has been announced for Part 2, and there's no way to tell when Part 2 will be released. Looking at trends, Netflix released Stranger Things Season 4 in two parts, about a month apart. But Netflix also released Lucifer Season 5 in two parts, eight months apart from each other. And we're still waiting on a third part of Lupin, more than a year after Part 2 was released in June 2021. With that in mind, Part 2 could come out anywhere from December to 2046.
Netflix has yet to release an official trailer, but at Netflix's Geeked Week, the streamer released a sneak preview of Season 4. In the scene, Michaela Stone snoops around a shipping yard in search of something. What she finds, though, is something she wasn't expecting. (And kind of gross, too.)
Here it is, straight from the mouth of Netflix:
"Two years after the brutal murder of Grace turned their lives upside down, the Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden. Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers' every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the Death Date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the Callings in this compelling, mind-bending, and deeply emotional journey."
Given that Manifest was canceled and then picked up by Netflix, time has passed in the story, and characters have died, the cast for Season 4 will be a mix of familiar and missing faces. Most of the main cast — including Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, and J.R. Ramirez — will return. Athena Karkanis, whose character Grace Stone died in Season 3, will not be back. And Jack Messina, who played young Cal Stone, will be replaced by an older actor, Ty Doran, because of the two-year time jump.
Manifest Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix. Now that it's a Netflix exclusive, it is no longer on Hulu or Peacock.