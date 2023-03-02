Magic Mike's Last Dance is Now Available to Stream at Home with Amazon Prime Video

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Magic Mike is back with the third installment in the film franchise. The team from the original Magic Mike film came back together for Magic Mike's Last Dance, including Channing Tatum in the lead role, Steven Soderbergh, and Reid Carolin as the writer, who also wrote the first two films, along with Gregory Jacobs, who directed Magic Mike XXL.

The film came to theaters in February and you can still catch it on the big screen, but Magic Mike's Last Dance is also now available to rent or buy with Amazon Prime Video if you'd rather skip the theater and watch at home.

Magic Mike's Last Dance Warner Bros.

About Magic Mike's Last Dance

Warner Bros.' Official Description: "Magic" Mike Lane (Channing Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can't refuse…and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he'll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?

The film's producers are Nick Wechsler, Gregory Jacobs, Tatum, Carolin and Peter Kiernan. Julie M. Anderson serves as executive producer.

Also starring with Tatum and Pinault are Ayub Khan Din ("Ackley Bridge"), newcomer Jemelia George, Juliette Motamed ("We Are Lady Parts") and Vicki Pepperdine ("Johnny English Strikes Again").



Watch the Trailer for Magic Mike's Last Dance