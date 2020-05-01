Having a good day? Enjoying the nice weather? Well send your day in a different direction with the first look at the terrifying Lovecraft Country, HBO's upcoming series from Jordan Peele.

The series is based on the 2016 novel from Matt Ruff and follows Atticus Black (Jonathan Majors) as he joins his friend Letitia (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and uncle George (Courtney B. Vance) on a search for his missing father (Michael K. Williams) during 1950s Jim Crow America. And as Atticus says in the trailer, "I haven't even gotten to the real strange part."

Their journey takes them through Lovecraft Country, which is filled with creepies and crawlies inspired by the works of horror writer H.P. Lovecraft. So not only do they have to deal with the racism and bigotry of the era, they have to fend off monsters with tentacles for teeth. Fun!

The series comes from Misha Green, who created the wonderful WGN America drama Underground and will serve as showrunner on Lovecraft Country, and is executive produced by Peele and J.J. Abrams. Lovecraft Country will premiere on HBO in August.