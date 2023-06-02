Love Ted Lasso? Nike has Real AFC Richmond Gear

Nike

It's only been a few days since we saw the epic, 75-minute series finale of Ted Lasso on Apple TV+, and for a lot of fans it's going to take some time for it to sink in that this feel-good series really is over. But maybe you don't want it to sink in. Maybe you want to pretend that Ted Lasso still has plenty more episodes on the way. If that's you, you're in luck--Nike is selling real-life merch for the English football team Lasso coached on the show, AFC Richmond.

They've got a pretty solid collection of merch here, from an actual AFC Richmond jersey (complete with front ad for the fictional dating app Bantr) to a nice array of T-shirts and hoodies, to a couple of legit-looking football scarves. These are also Nike gear, of course, so expect plenty of Swooshes. This is much higher quality clothing merch than most TV shows get.

In all, Nike has produced 12 Ted Lasso-related items. That five T-shirts, three hoodies, one fleece sweatshirt, two scarves, and one team jersey. You can find them all in the list below.

Ted Lasso premiered on Apple TV+ back in 2020 about six months into the COVID-19 pandemic, and immediately became a runaway hit--we needed a bit of emotional sensitivity that year and we were not getting much of it from the real world. It concludes now after three seasons--but while Ted's story might be done, those of AFC Richmond and all the other characters in the ensemble cast may not be. Never say never.