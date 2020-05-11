While the Lizzie McGuire revival series is still in limbo with Disney+, that doesn't mean Hilary Duff and her fellow Lizzie cohorts haven't been hard at work. In support of some of the cast's favorite charities, the gang reunited for a table read of one of the most iconic Lizzie McGuire episodes of all time: "Between a Rock and a Bra Place."

Duff posted the full table read on Instagram, writing as the caption, "We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!"

The episode in question features Lizzie's quest to shop for her first bra and the typical middle school humiliation that ensues when her mom gets involved. Participating cast members included Duff (Lizzie), Adam Lamberg (Gordo), Lalaine (Miranda), Jake Thomas (Matt) Robert Carradine (Sam), Hallie Todd (Jo), Ashley Brillault (Kate), and Davida Williams (Claire). The episode in question aired exactly 19 years ago, making this an anniversary celebration as well as a charity event!

If you're looking for a huge dose of nostalgia — and some absolutely hilarious reminiscing from the cast — you've got to check out this table read!

Lizzie McGuire is currently streaming on Disney+.