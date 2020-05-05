It's always exciting when new faces drop by the Waverider and this week's DC's Legends of Tomorrow will see its most adorable guest yet. In an exclusive sneak peek at Tuesday's episode, airing at 9/8c on the CW, Gary (Adam Tsekhman) introduces the Legends to his furry new friend, Gary Jr., the emotional support animal helping him cope with his traumatizing experience in hell.

"Going to hell generated a lot of anxiety," Gary notes in the preview.

Gary Jr.'s adorable face doesn't sway Ava (Jes Macallan), who objects to having the pup aboard their ship. Given how hectic their lives already are, though, she has a point. It doesn't help that Gary Jr. isn't exactly ship-broken and leaves a small mess before zipping away.

It's going to be a full house for the Legends, with Rory's (Dominic Purcell) daughter Lita (Mina Sundwall) also visiting the Waverider to spend more time with her father. Plus, the gang will be eager to use the Loom of Fate to resurrect someone they lost and those differing priorities will force Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz), with help from Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Ava, will try to understand what happened to her after being being zapped by Atropos (Joanna Vanderham).

DC's Legends of Tomorrow airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on the CW.