Legacies has pulled off some really cool episodes this season, but we think our favorite will be the upcoming film-noir episode. If the recently released promo photos are anything to go off of, this episode is going to be like candy for the eyes!

The synopsis for the episode teases a bit of a group-therapy activity for the kids after the recent traumas they've endured at the hands of Kai (Chris Wood) and the Necromancer (Ben Geurens). The solution? Obviously a magical group simulation that transports them all to a film noir world to help them sort through their issues. These kinds of magical shenanigans never turn out quite who you expect though, and Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse) and Rafael (Peyton Alex Smith) will eventually realize that the game has catastrophic consequences.

Hey, at least they'll all look très chic while facing certain death this time around? Click on the gallery below to see all the photos from this upcoming episode!

PHOTOS: Legacies Film-Noir Episode Looks Amazing

Quincy Fouse and Danielle Rose Russell, Legacies Photo: Annette Brown, Annette Brown/The CW

Legacies returns Thursday, March 12 9/8c on The CW.