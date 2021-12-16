Join or Sign In
It's time to head back to court
The original Law & Order is coming back, which means we're in for one whole night a week of Law & Order for NBC. A new L&O spin-off, Law & Order: For the Defense, had originally been in the works for fall 2021, but NBC decided to scrap that idea in favor of bringing back the original series. As we get closer to the show's return in February for Season 21, we are beginning to find out which original cast members are reprising their roles and how the District Attorney's office is functioning in the year 2021. What is even more exciting is waiting to see how they could potentially cross over with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) on SVU and Organized Crime, respectively.
FBI and Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid will be overseeing the day-to-day responsibilities on the Law & Order revival. Eid worked on the original series and the popular spin-off, Law & Order: SVU.
"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine," series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement this fall when the revival was announced.
Before Law & Order went off the air, it was in the running to become the longest running live-action drama in TV history, an honor that has now been taken over by SVU. The revival will allow the show to finally pass Gunsmoke in the rankings, though. To help us make it until the show officially returns, TV Guide has compiled everything we know about the Law & Order revival so far.
Sam Waterston, who led the cast of Law & Order for 16 years will officially return as District Attorney Jack McCoy for Season 21, TV Guide has confirmed. Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf said in a statement that the return of Waterston and actor Anthony Anderson means the series can pick off exactly where it left off.
Anderson was the first original Law & Order star to confirm his return to the series. He will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, whom he played during the last three seasons of the show's original run. He will be joined by Hugh Dancy, who joins the cast as an unnamed assistant district attorney, according to Variety.
Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan was the first confirmed cast member to join the revival, but little is known about his character except that he'll be playing an NYPD Detective.
Law & Order will return to kick off L&O Thursdays starting on Feb. 24 at 8/7c on NBC. It'll be followed by Special Victims Unit at 9/8c and Organized Crime at 10/9c.
If you can't find the Law & Order episode you want airing via one of the show's plethora of syndication deals, you can watch the final eight seasons any time you want on Peacock.