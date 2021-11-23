Join or Sign In
It's time to head back to court
The O.G. Law & Order is returning to TV after a decade off the air, putting a trio of shows from the iconic franchise on NBC once again. The series was given the green light after Law & Order: Trial By Jury failed to make it onto the NBC schedule earlier this year. Now fans are eagerly waiting to see which familiar faces will be getting back in the courtroom, and potentially crossing over with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) on SVU and Organized Crime, respectively.
FBI and Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid will be overseeing the day-to-day responsibilities on the Law & Order revival. Eid worked on the original series and the popular spin-off. Law & Order: SVU.
"There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine," series creator Dick Wolf said in a statement this fall when the revival was announced.
Before Law & Order went off the air, it was in the running to become the longest-running live-action drama in TV history, an honor that has now been taken over by SVU. The revival will allow the show to finally pass Gunsmoke in the rankings, though. To help us make it until the show officially returns, TV Guide has compiled everything we know about the series so far.
Anthony Anderson is the first original Law & Order star to confirm his return to the series. He will reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard, whom he played during the last three seasons of the show's original run. He will be joined by Hugh Dancy, who joins the cast as an unnamed assistant district attorney, according to Variety.
Law & Order will return to kick off L&O Thursdays starting on Feb. 24. It'll be followed by Special Victims Unit and Organized Crime.
Burn Notice star Jeffrey Donovan was the first confirmed cast member to join the revival, but little is known about his character except he'll be playing an NYPD Detective.
If you can't find the Law & Order episode you want airing via one of the show's plethora of syndication deals, you can watch the final eight seasons any time you want on Peacock.