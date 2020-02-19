In NBC's charming musical comedy, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Zoey Clarke (Jane Levy) knows the innermost thoughts of everyone around her. But that can get awkward, especially when those intimate musings are unwittingly revealed through song. This show is Crazy Ex-Girlfriend meets Pushing Daisies, and it's delightful.

Sunday's episode finds the eponymous computer coder on the fence about whether or not she should try to help her boss, Joan (Lauren Graham), who just finished a rousing rendition of The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" with her marriage woes. In an exclusive sneak peek at their amusing encounter, Zoey greets a frustrated Joan, who then begins to unload some of that built-up tension stemming from an upcoming event involving her husband. But for Zoey, it's way too early for such a complicated — and super uncomfortable — chat with her boss, so she quickly exits. She'll need to decide whether to continue digging into her boss's personal life or just avoid that ticking timebomb.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Zoey's efforts to help her boss might not be working out so far, but it looks like she'll have better luck with her family. After creating a program that helps her loved ones communicate with her father, who's unable to speak, his first word is not what anyone expects.

See how things turn out when a new episode of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9/8c on NBC.