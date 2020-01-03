Next Up Chicago P.D.'s Jesse Lee Soffer Plays Would You Rather

Killing Eve is staying alive. The Emmy-, SAG-, and Golden Globe-winning, Phoebe Waller-Bridge-created thriller series has been renewed for a fourth season, months before the third season premieres this spring, BBC America announced Friday. "How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years," AMC Networks Entertainment and AMC Studios president Sarah Barnett said in a statement.

The fourth season will continue the show's tradition of passing the torch to a new female showrunner each season — from Waller-Bridge in Season 1, to Emerald Fennell in Season 2, to Suzanne Heathcote in Season 3, and to a writer still to be determined in the fourth.

Killing Eve stars Sandra Oh as MI5 agent Eve Polastri and reigning Best Actress Emmy winner Jodie Comer as and assassin Villanelle, a duo who get caught in an obsessive cat-and-mouse pursuit. Season 3 is adding Dame Harriet Walter, Danny Sapani, and Gemma Whelan to the cast, among others.

Killing Eve Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Hulu. Season 3 will premiere this spring on BBC America.

