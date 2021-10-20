Kaleb Has Second Thoughts About Lying to Hope About Landon in This Legacies Sneak Peek

Alaric (Matthew Davis) and Kaleb (Chris Lee) are going to have some explaining to do on Legacies. They learned in the Season 4 premiere that Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) is still alive in the depths of Malivore, and that saving him would require a sacrifice that no one's ready for Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) to make yet. Basically, either Hope has to die and become the tribrid or Landon has to die and become trapped in Malivore forever. Neither of those are great options, but one sure feels more inevitable than the other.

Alaric and Kaleb were pretty sure which one Hope would choose if they told her what they knew, so they simply chose to not tell her, and in an exclusive clip from Thursday's all new episode, "There's No I In Team, or Whatever," they reflect on the secret they decided to keep as Alaric unboxes the t-shirts he ordered for the school's community service endeavor called "Movie in the Square."

"I don't like a lot of things right now, like how I just straight up lied to hope about Landon," Kaleb tells Alaric. The headmaster casually calls the lie "necessary evil" as he explains that Kaleb is in charge of supervising while the event is set up, despite the fact that the Super Squad has come up with a plan to save Landon and, more importantly to Kaleb, Cleo (Omono Okojie). Per The CW, Thursday's episode finds Hope giving up some control to let her friends carry out their plan, while the two prisoners get to know each other in the Malivore dimension.

Knowing this show, Movie in the Square will certainly go wrong in one way or another, and Hope will eventually learn that Alaric and Kaleb lied to her. In a conversation with TV Guide, Russell confirmed that she will not be super happy about it.

"She's pretty mad," Russell said. "I think she knows what she has to do, and I don't think she ever fully believed that Landon was just gone, so she's very mad but at the same time, sort of relieved to know that he's still alive. You definitely see that play out in the first four episodes for sure."

Hope is frequently lied to where Landon is concerned, which Russell says she understands, in a way. "She's always fought for Landon. Like, I get it, that's the person that she loves more than anyone," she explained. "But I think that the Super Squad kind of makes her take a look at herself and her decisions outside of that relationship, so that's also really refreshing."

In terms of the way seasons three and four were originally laid out, the show is still gearing up for what was supposed to be the Season 3 finale. That will air as episode four, and Russell says we should not be getting comfortable as current storylines begin to wrap up.

"I think you should definitely be worried," she says. "I mean, it's sort of like the biggest threat of all, and the Malivore storyline really comes to its head and a lot of questions are going to be answered...Once you hit Episode 5, it's a very different feel."

Until then, let's just hope nobody else gets eaten by Malivore.

Legacies premieres Thursday at 9/8c on The CW.