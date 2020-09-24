If you were going on a date with a ghost, where would you want to go? That's the question TV Guide posited to the cast of Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix's highly-addictive YA series about a young girl who joins a band with a trio of super-cute ghost boys. While none of the couples or ships in the show get to go on real dates, due to band rehearsals, haunting old nemeses, and being cursed by an evil ghost magician, they had to think about it, right?

Yes, of course they did, and they delivered when we asked for ideas. Cheyenne Jackson wanted to time-hop back to the past for a classic-Hollywood inspired evening. So Caleb, right? Meanwhile, BooBoo Stewart also played true to his character and said he'd like to break into someplace he wasn't supposed to go, which is totally something Willie would say. Madison Reyes and director Kenny Ortega kept it pretty romantic, with Madison wanting to hang out on a rooftop for a picnic and Ortega dreaming about going all out in Paris since we've all been stuck at home for so long.

As to be expected though, our Phantoms knocked it out of the park. Jeremy Shada, Owen Patrick Joyner, and Charlie Gillespie teamed up to plan an epic date that includes hanging out on a secluded beach, a ride in a carriage driven by thestrals from Harry Potter, and ending with a mountain top concert. Swoon! If Netflix is out there watching this video, we think at least a few of these ideas should pop up in Season 2!

Julie and the Phantoms is now streaming on Netflix.