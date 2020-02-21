Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

Sam Esmail's Watergate series has lined up quite the cast. Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Armie Hammer, and Joel Edgerton will star in Gaslit, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series is an adaptation of the Slate podcast Slow Burn.

Roberts will star as Martha Mitchell, an Arkansan socialite married to Nixon's Attorney General, John Mitchell (Penn), who's the first to publicly call out Nixon's involvement in Watergate. The role reunites the actress with Esmail after the pair worked together on the first season of Amazon's Homecoming.

Hammer will play John Dean, a White House Counsel who finds himself conflicted over whether he can lie to protect Nixon. Edgerton will play G. Gordon Liddy, a former FBI agent and the chief operative of Nixon's "Plumbers" unit, the group in charge of stopping embarrassing leaks after the Pentagon Papers.

Robbie Pickering will serve as showrunner on Gaslit, which does not yet have a network attached. THR reports that the project will be shopped to premium cable networks and streaming services.