This news is better than a plain plate of noodles with a little bit of butter -- John Mulaney is reuniting with his young friends in the Sack Lunch Bunch. The comedian is following up on his delightful Netflix children's variety show, John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch, with two more specials, this time for Comedy Central. As Richard Kind would say: "Girl talk!"

Comedy Central announced the deal, which brings Mulaney back to the network for the first time since a 2012 standup special, on Tuesday. The network also announced that one of the specials will be holiday-themed. The holiday special will reunite the cast of the original, which premiered on Netflix on Dec. 24, 2019, but was not tied to the holidays.

Mulaney said in a statement, "I was an intern at Comedy Central when I was barely older than the kids in the 'Sack Lunch Bunch.' I wasn't a very good intern, so I am psyched they hired me again. We are thrilled to bring these specials to Comedy Central: a place where I have had so many good times."

The original Sack Lunch Bunch special starred 15 child actors and singers, who ranged in age from 8 to 13. It also featured an all-star lineup of celebrity guests, including Richard Kind, André De Shields, David Byrne, Natasha Lyonne, Annaleigh Ashford, and Jake Gyllenhaal as the scene-stealing but increasingly unhinged Mr. Music.

John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch is available on Netflix.