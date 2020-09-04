Monday, Sept. 14. That is the answer to the question, "When is Jeopardy! returning with new episodes?"

Following a summer full of episodes from the vault, the beloved host Alex Trebek will return to his podium for another round of Jeopardy! very soon. In a teaser for the new season, Trebek, who is still undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer, promises, "Don't worry, I'm still the host."

When Trebek does return to the series, he's bringing along an old friend: GOAT champion Ken Jennings is joining Jeopardy! Season 37 in a new role. Per USA Today, Jennings, who won Jeopardy!'s recent "Greatest of All Time" tournament, has joined the show as a consulting producer for this season. Jennings will present his own video categories, participate in project development and contestant outreach, and will serve as an ambassador for the long-running game show.

Jeopardy! Season 37 is expected to introduce some new changes to the set to accommodate social distancing, including more space between the contestants and Trebek himself.

Jeopardy! Season 37 premieres on Monday, Sept. 14.