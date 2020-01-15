Bust out your headphones. The first trailer for Insecure Season 4 has arrived, featuring another earworm mirror rap from star Issa Rae.

"It's time to level up, ho, call me elevator. Ain't worried 'bout no bullsh--, ain't worried 'bout no haters," her reflection rhymes, hinting at a more evolved, put-together Issa in Season 4.

At the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Wednesday, Rae told reporters that Season 4 — a season that finds Rae a bona fide movie star and household name — will contain hints of her personal life as fictional Issa figures out how to go for her dreams. Following the events of Season 3, Insecure's lead character has quit her job and is working to put on a block party concert for her neighborhood. Of course, she runs into complications — some of which are similar to the complications the real-life Issa has faced, like being misquoted or shamed on Twitter for storylines people didn't like. When asked what she's "worked up" about these days, she didn't hold back.

"I'm worked up about sound bites, being misinterpreted, things being taken out of context," she said, adding that she worries about the question of making art for a certain audience, and how it's consumed and dissected after that. "I do long for the days in Season 1 when nobody knew who we were," she said. "The instant feedback — it's daunting. All you can do is continue to create and stay true to your story."

She wasn't too revealing about what would happen between Issa and Lawrence (Jay Ellis) — the ship that fans can't wait to see reunited — but said the season will explore the idea of not being able to have it all at the same time. "It's leveling up, and being intentional about her decisions."

Insecure's 10-episode fourth season will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.