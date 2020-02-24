Next Up Julian McMahon Would Love to Be on Charmed

If you're like us, you tend to plan your weekends around new episodes of Saturday Night Live. There's nothing quite like watching those sketch comedy segments live on Saturday nights to cap off each long — and, lately, chaotic — week of current events. Sure, DVR-ing those episodes works as well, but then you miss out on all the live-tweeting and GIF gaming, and that's not quite as fun, then, is it?

So, if you're here, chances are you also like to prepare your calendar for new SNL installments, and TV Guide is here to make good on its name and help you out with that.

Is Saturday Night Live running a new episode this week?

This Saturday, Feb. 29, NBC finally returns with a new episode, after several weeks of reruns, with John Mulaney bringing a sack lunch (probably) to 30 Rock for his latest hosting stint, with musical guest David Byrne. The comedian isn't the only fan favorite who will grace the SNL stage in the coming weeks; 007 Daniel Craig will be returning to Studio 8h for the first time in almost a decade to host on Saturday, March 7, with The Weeknd as the musical guest.

When does SNL air?

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC. The episodes are subsequently available to stream on Hulu. NBCUniversal's new streaming service Peacock will also reportedly host all seasons of SNL when it launches in July 2020.

Who is in the cast of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

Joining Saturday Night Live for Season 45 as featured players are Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang. Comedian Shane Gillis was also originally expected to join the cast, but he was fired from the show after his disturbing remarks about race surfaced ahead of the season's premiere.

The two newcomers join the series' repertory players Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Kenan Thompson, and Melissa Villaseñor. Michael Che and Colin Jost are also repertory players along with co-anchors of "Weekend Update."

Where can I find even more coverage of Saturday Night Live Season 45?

TV Guide has been keeping tabs on Saturday Night Live all season long! Check out coverage of every Season 45 episode so far below, starting with the most recent chapter.

Episode 13: RuPaul and Justin Bieber

Saturday Night Live Plays It Safe with Democratic Debate Cold Open

RuPaul's Saturday Night Live Hosting Debut Was Definitely Not a Drag

Episode 12: J.J. Watt and Luke Combs

Saturday Night Live Cold Open Presents an Impeachment Trial with Actual Witnesses

JJ Watt Parodies Rudy on Saturday Night Live

Episode 11: Adam Driver and Halsey

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Takes Trump Impeachment Lawyer on a Trip to Hell

Adam Driver Brings Back Kylo Ren's Undercover Boss Skit on Saturday Night Liv



Episode 10: Eddie Murphy and Lizzo

Eddie Murphy Gets a Hero's Welcome Hosting Saturday Night Live

Episode 9: Scarlett Johansson and Niall Horan

Kate McKinnon Became Greta Thunberg for Saturday Night Live

Episode 8: Jennifer Lopez and DaBaby

Jennifer Lopez Rocks her Iconic Green Grammys Dress for Saturday Night Live

Episode 7: Will Ferrell and King Princess

Will Ferrell Becomes Gordon Sondland for Saturday Night Live

Episode 6: Harry Styles

SNL Turned the Impeachment Into a Soap Opera Starring Jon Hamm

Episode 5: Kristen Stewart and Coldplay

Saturday Night Live's Cold Open Puts Kate McKinnon's Elizabeth Warren in the Spotlight

Episode 4: Chance the Rapper

Alec Baldwin Parodies Trump Rally on Saturday Night Live

Episode 3: David Harbour and Camila Cabello

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Brought the Upside Down to Saturday Night Live

Episode 2: Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Taylor Swift

Matthew Broderick Takes on Mike Pompeo in Saturday Night Live Impeachment Sketch

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Explains Hot Priest 'Horn-Storm' in SNL Monologue

Episode 1: Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish

Saturday Night Live Kicked Off Season 45 with an Impeachment Party

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays at 11:30/10:30c on NBC.