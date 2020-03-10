Fear not, San Diego Comic-Con fans! You may still get the opportunity to dress up and cosplay and attend al your favorite panels, despite recent concerns about coronavirus.

The coronavirus crisis has everyone taking precautions against the spreading disease, which has meant a rash of canceled and postponed events like Coachella and SXSW, which would bring a large crowd of people into a contained area. Luckily, one of the most massive entertainment events of the year, San Diego Comic-Con, is still planning to go on as scheduled. Comic-Con International gave a statement to ABC 10News in San Diego on Tuesday, confirming that there are no plans at this time to cancel either of its two major, upcoming events, WonderCon Anaheim and San Diego Comic-Con.

"Comic-Con is working with local officials as it pertains to the COVID-19 situation and continues to monitor developments closely. At this time both shows, WonderCon Anaheim and Comic-Con in San Diego, are moving forward as scheduled. As always, the safety and security of all our attendees is of utmost importance. Please rest assured that these concerns are being taken very seriously and we will not make any decisions regarding the rescheduling of shows without weighing all considerations carefully," CCI officials said in a statement.

Fans rejoiced at the news that they wouldn't have to cancel their plans to attend the convention, but it's safe to say we should take this news with a grain of salt. With San Diego Comic-Con four months away, there's plenty of time for CCI to cancel the event if the current health risk to con-goers does not improve.

We'll be standing by well into the summer months to determine whether another last-minute cancellation could still be in the cards.

WonderCon Anaheim is scheduled to take place April 10-12. San Diego Comic-Con is scheduled to take place July 23-26.