In the Soop: Friendcation Featuring V from BTS to Stream on Disney+ in Select Countries

The Wooga Squad is going on vacation! The most exclusive friend group in South Korea, which includes BTS' V (Kim Taehyung), K-drama actor Park Seo-joon, rapper Peakboy, Parasite star Choi Woo-shik, and ZE: A singer Park Hyung-sik, will star in the new iteration of South Korea's In the Soop, In the Soop: Friendcation. The docuseries will follow the young men as they spend a few days out in the woods relaxing and having fun over the course of four episodes.

Fans have known that the series was coming for a while, but it was announced on Wednesday that Disney+ will be the streaming home of the series, with episodes being released weekly beginning on July 22. However, while the official In the Soop Twitter account announced the Disney+ availability on Wednesday morning, the series will be streamed on only Disney+ Korea (known locally as Hotstar), and in select other countries...for now.

TV Guide has learned that the season will be made available worldwide on the platform shortly after the Korea release date, but an exact worldwide release date was not available. In the Soop: Friendcation will still air locally in Korea on JTBC, and will also be available on Disney+ in Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Singapore.

V is of course no stranger to In the Soop. BTS filmed two seasons of the docuseries which saw the global superstars play video games, cook dinner for each other, and try their hand at foot volleyball. Their HYBE labelmates Seventeen also filmed a season during the pandemic. This new spin-off will allow fans to get an inside look at the Wooga Squad's inner dynamics as the friends get some time away from the spotlight to enjoy hanging out with each other.

In the Soop: Friendcation Episode 1 will be released on Disney+ in select countries at 11 a.m. Korean Standard Time and air on JTBC at 9 p.m. KST the same night.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story said In the Soop: Friendcation would only stream on Disney+ in Korea and has now been updated to include the other countries that will have it on the streaming service.