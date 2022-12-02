How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland Live on December 3

Join or Sign In
UFC Fight Night returns to ESPN with a Welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland. Here's how to watch all of Saturday's combat action inside the Octagon
Live from the Amway Center in Orlando, the Welterweight division will be on full display at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Holland. The 15-bout card will be headlined by Welterweight contenders #6 Stephen Thompson (16-6) and Kevin Holland (23-8). This will be the first bout inside of the Octagon for Thompson since December 2021. Holland is looking to rise into the top 10 with a win on Saturday night.
Find out how to watch all of the combat action at UFC Fight Night, below.
Prelims begin on Saturday, December 3, at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.
You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+ for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year. Click here to sign up.
Saturday's bouts will also air on ESPN. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch UFC Fight Night on ESPN depending on their service and plan.
