How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov on January 14

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Live from the UFC Apex Facility, outside of Las Vegas, combat action returns to the Octagon with UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Imavov. The 12-bout card is the first UFC live event of the year, and features a light heavyweight throwdown between two of the division's top 12 fighters, Sean Strickland and Nassourdine Imavov.

At 12-3, Nassourdine Imavov is the #12 Light Heavyweight and will be main eventing inside the Octagon for the first time. He's rising quickly in the UFC after winning 9 of his last 10 fights and he's on a 3-fight winning streak. Imavov has a reputation as a finisher with 9 of his 12 wins being by knockout or submission.

At 25-5, Strickland, the #7 Light Heavyweight, is main eventing back-to-back UFC events after Kelvin Gastelum had to withdraw due to injury. He's coming off a split-decision defeat against Jared Cannonier. Strickland is known as a heavy striker with 10 wins by knockout and he's won 6 of his last 8 fights. He was previously on a 6-fight win streak and is known for his unique personality and outspoken interviews.

Find out how to watch UFC Fight Night, below.

When to Watch

Prelims begin on Saturday, January 14, at 4:00 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+ for only $9.99 per month, or $99.99 per year.

What's the Schedule?

Prelim — Beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Claudio Ribeiro (Middleweight)

Mateusz Rębecki vs. Nick Fiore (Lightweight)

Javid Basharat vs. Mateus Mendonça (Bantamweight)

Allan Nascimento vs. Carlos Hernandez (Flyweight)

Daniel Argueta vs. Nick Aguirre (Featherweight)

Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson (Flyweight)

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Sijara Eubanks (Women's Flyweight)

Main Card — Beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET

Sean Strickland vs. Nassourdine Imavov (Light Heavyweight)

Dan Ige vs. Damon Jackson (Featherweight)

Punahele Soriano vs. Roman Kopylov (Middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Raquel Pennington (Women's Bantamweight)

Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Raoni Barcelos (Bantamweight)



Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.