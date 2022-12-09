How to Watch UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev on December 10

Live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, MMA action returns to the Octagon for UFC 282: Błachowicz vs. Ankalaev. The 13-card bout will be headlined by a showdown between #2 Jan Blachowicz and #3 Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant, undisputed light heavyweight championship. The card will also see the main card debut of one of MMA's fastest-rising stars Paddy Pimblett.

In the main event, Blachowicz (29-9) is a former Light Heavyweight Champion and has 18 wins by KO or submission. He's the 1st male UFC Polish champion and he's won 6 of his 7 fights. His opponent, fighting out of Russia, Ankalaev (18-1) has 10 wins by knockout. He's currently on a 9-fight winning streak and is looking to win his first championship in the UFC.

At 19-3, Paddy Pimblett is one of combat sports' most popular stars of the year. Fighting out of London, he has over 2M social media followers and he's unbeaten in his last 3 UFC fights, which he won by submission or TKO. This will be his first UFC PPV.

Find out how you can watch all of the hard-hitting action inside of the Octagon at UFC 282, below.

When to Watch

Early prelims begin on Saturday, December 10, at 6:00 p.m. ET, with the prelims beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET, and the main card beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 282 and signing up for the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $124.98. Click here to sign up.

The prelims will also air on ESPN 2. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch preliminary matches on ESPN2 depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Early Prelims - Beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET

Billy Quarantillo vs. Alexander Hernandez (Featherweight)

T.J. Brown vs. Erik Silva (Featherweight)

Vinicius Salvador vs. Daniel da Silva (Flyweight)

Cameron Saaiman vs. Steven Koslow (Bantamweight)

Prelims - Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET

Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Jay Perrin (Bantamweight)

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Chris Daukaus (Heavyweight)

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dalcha Lungiambula (Middleweight)

Chris Curtis vs. Joaquin Buckley (Middleweight)

Main Card - Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev (Light Heavyweight)

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon (Lightweight)

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Alex Morono (Catchweight (180 lb))

Darren Till vs. Dricus du Plessis (Middleweight)

Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria (Featherweight)

