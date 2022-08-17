How to Watch UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2 Live on August 20

For the second time in the fighting promotion's history, the UFC visits Salt Lake City for UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2. The 13-bout card will be headlined by a UFC Welterweight Championship bout between Kamaru Usman (champion) and Leon Edwards. The pair first sparred at UFC on Fox: dos Anjos vs. Cowboy 2 in 2015, which went the distance with Usman winning by unanimous decision. You can watch their first bout for free on the UFC's YouTube page.

At 20-1, "The Nigerian Nightmare" Kamaru Usman is the #1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter, UFC Welterweight champion, The Ultimate Fighter season 21 winner, and he's unbeaten inside of the Octagon. The first Nigerian-born UFC champion is on a 19-fight win streak and will be defending his title for the 6th time. The Nigerian Nightmare has defeated notable fighters including Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Rafael Dos Anjos. He most recently defeated Colby Covington for the second time at UFC 268.

At 19-3, Leon "Rocky" Edwards is #2 ranked UFC welterweight and is on a 9-fight win streak. The British Jamaican fights out of Birmingham, England, and hasn't lost since he squared off with Usman in 2015. He most recently defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 263 last June.

New for UFC 278, the event will include an alternate telecast of celebrity guests calling the PPV. This will be the first UFC PPV to have an alternate telecast with Rob Gronkowski & Family on the call.

When to Watch

Early prelims begin on Saturday, August 20, at 6:00 p.m. ET, prelims begin at 8 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 10 p.m. ET

Where to Watch

You can watch all of Saturday's fights on ESPN+. For UFC 278 only, new and current Disney Bundle Subscribers will receive a $20 discount off the PPV price and can buy UFC 278 for $54.99. Click here to sign up.

The main card is a pay-per-view event that existing ESPN+ subscribers can purchase for $74.99, and new subscribers can save 30% by purchasing UFC 278 and signing up for the ESPN+ Annual Plan for $124.98. Click here to sign up.

The early prelims will also air on UFC Fight Pass, while ESPN and ABC will air the prelims. Subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo can watch preliminary matches on either ABC or ESPN depending on their service and plan.

What's the Schedule?

Early Prelims — Beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET

A.J. Fletcher (9-1) vs. Ange Loosa (8-3) [Welterweight]

Francisco Figueiredo (13-4-1;1NC) vs. #11 Amir Albazi (14-1) [Flyweight]

Aori Qileng (23-11) vs. Jay Perrin (10-5) [Bantamweight]

Daniel Lacerda (11-3) vs. Victor Altamirano (11-1) [Flyweight]



Prelims — Beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET

Leonardo Santos (18-6-1) vs. Jared Gordon (18-5) [Lightweight]

Sean Woodson (9-1) vs. Luis Saldaña (16-7) [Featherweight]

Miranda Maverick (12-4) vs. Shanna Young (9-5) [Women's Flyweight]



#11 Marcin Tybura (22-7) vs. #13 Alexander Romanov (16-0) [Heavyweight]



Main Card— Beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET

Kamaru Usman (c) (20-1) vs. Leon Edwards (19-3;1NC) [Welterweight]

#6 Paulo Costa (13-2) vs. Luke Rockhold (16-5) [Middleweight]

#3 José Aldo (31-7) vs. #6 Merab Dvalishvili (14-4) [Bantamweight]

Wu Yanan (12-5) vs. Lucie Pudilová (8-6) [Women's Bantamweight]

Tyson Pedro (8-3) vs. Harry Hunsucker (7-5) [Light Heavyweight]

