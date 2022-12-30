How to Watch the Times Square Ball Drop on New Year's Eve

After all the fun-filled festivities of Christmas, the holidays come to a glorious end with the annual Ball Drop at Times Square in New York City, signaling the start of a fresh new year. Spectators have been lining the streets of the city for more than 100 years since the tradition began in 1907, and every year seems even more grand with this year's Ball illuminated by over 35 thousand LEDs.

The stage is always filled with high energy performances and heartfelt moments of reflection on the past year, and this Dec. 31 will be no differnet. To get a view of The Ball from the streets, thousands of spectators line up hours in advance in the cold December weather, filling up NYC's "Bowtie" where Broadway and 7th Avenue intersect.

If flying to NYC to watch The Ball Drop with the masses at One Times Square is not in the cards for you this year, you can still watch all the festivities from your cozy couch and pajamas without the frostbite. Here's how.

Times Square New Year's Eve Getty Images

Where to watch the Ball Drop on TV

In the past, the Ball Drop and all of the performances and celebration leading up to it has aired on most of the major networks, and the tradition will carry on in 2022. You can also stream on TimesSquareNYC.org.

There are a few different NYE broadcasts happening that night, including Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023. This will mark Ryan Seacrest's 18th year in a row as host, with returning cohosts Liza Koshy, Jessie James Decker, Billy Porter, Ciara, and D-Nice. The event starts at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will air on CNN at 8 p.m. ET with the duo cohosting the night's festivities in New York City. Fun fact: after things getting a little too lively in previous years, the correspondents are no longer allowed to drink during the live program, with the exception of Cooper and Cohen.

Miley Cyrus will be back again this year for Miley's New Year's Eve party live from Miami, this time cohosting with her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton. It airs on NBC and Peacock at 10:30pm ET. You can also watch the livestream on NBC.com.