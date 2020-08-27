Heavyweight boxing phenom Mike Tyson has been retired since 2005, but the prospect of seeing him in the ring again is still an exciting one — especially when he's aiming to take on a pedigree fighter like former four-division world champion, Roy Jones Jr. Even though the forthcoming match-up they've agreed to is just an exhibition fight without all the same stakes and rules as an ordinary slug fest, these pugilists will still command lots of eyeballs.

Previously scheduled for September, the event, called the "Frontline Battle," has been pushed to Thanksgiving weekend, now taking place on Saturday, Nov. 28. It'll go eight rounds, and is sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission.

"Changing the date to Nov. 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history," Tyson said in a media statement. "This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I'm coming full force."

The bout is planned to air on traditional pay-per-view and social media app Triller, and it is scheduled to go down at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, just outside Los Angeles. While the fight itself isn't exactly a standard match with the traditional consequences, it's sure to be entertaining; artists including Snoop, Lil Wayne, Future, Pitbull, and The Weeknd are scheduled to perform during the event. Leading up to the right, Triller is planning to air a 10-part docuseries that will show Mike and Roy preparing for their fight, with two episodes arriving every week until fight night.

