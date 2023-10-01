How to Watch Texans vs. Steelers Live on 10/1

On October 1 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Houston Texans will play the Pittsburgh Steelers. You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service.

Watch Texans vs. Steelers

Watch NFL Games with NFL+

Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.

Other Ways to Watch

Each game will be available to stream in-market for free on the team's app and website.Here's a guide on how to watch each team in today's matchup:

While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.

ExpressVPN

Our recommended VPN for streamers

ExpressVPN is our current recommended VPN for streamers who want a reliable and safe VPN. You can get 3 months for free if you sign up for an annual subscription, bringing the cost down to just $6.67 per month. ExpressVPN also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Learn More About ExpressVPN

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.