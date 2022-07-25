How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays Games Live in 2022

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays Games Live



How you'll watch games depends on where you live. If you live in-market for the Tampa Bay Rays, games will typically air on Bally Sports Sun, the regional sports network for the Rays.



The chart below shows how to stream Bally Sports Sun, along with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and TBS for nationally televised games.

This season, some games will also exclusively be available on streaming platforms. Apple TV+ will stream some Friday night games, Peacock will stream 18 Sunday morning games, and Prime Video will stream 21 Yankees games throughout the 2022 season.





How to Stream Tampa Bay Rays Channels DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV Bally Sports Sun ✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ FOX Sports 1 ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ TBS ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM includes Fox, FS1, and ESPN with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. To watch the Tampa Bay Rays on Bally Sports Sun with DIRECTV STREAM, you'll need to upgrade to the Choice package for $89.99 per month.



The DIRECTV STREAM Choice package includes over 90 channels in its lineup. Sports fans will have access to TNT, TBS, USA, ESPN, Golf Channel, NBA TV, MLB Network, and more. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and subscribers can watch on an unlimited number of screens. DIRECTV STREAM has a 5 day free trial.







Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on fuboTV





You can watch Tampa Bay Rays games on Fox, FS1, and ESPN with the Pro plan for $69.99 per month on fuboTV.



With fuboTV, a sports-focused streaming service, you'll also get ESPN, NFL Network, MLB Network, Fox Soccer Plus, Fight Network and more. fuboTV also has a Sports Plus add-on for $10.99 per month, which includes MLB TV for out-of-market games. A subscription includes 1000 hours of DVR storage and viewing on unlimited screens. fuboTV has a 7 day free trial.







Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on Hulu + Live TV





On Hulu + Live TV, you can watch Tampa Bay Rays games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $69.99 per month with the base plan.



Hulu + Live TV has over 75 channels in its lineup. Sports fans will find NFL Network, Big Ten Network, TBS, TNT, and more. There's also an option to get even more channels with the sports add-on for $9.99 per month. Hulu + Live has unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.







Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on Sling TV





With Sling TV, you'll be able to watch nationally televised Tampa Bay Rays games on ESPN with a Sling Orange subscription and on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription. Combine the two with a Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription for $50 per month



A Sling Orange + Sling Blue subscription gives you access to 50 channels, including NFL Network, Stadium, TNT, and more. Subscribers can also add MLB Network with Sling's Sports Extra add-on for $11 per month. Sling comes with 50 hours of DVR storage and with Sling Orange + Sling Blue, you'll be able to watch on u to 4 screens simultaneously.







Watch the Tampa Bay Rays on YouTube TV





On YouTube TV, you can watch Tampa Bay Rays games on Fox, FS1, TBS, and ESPN for $64.99 per month with the base plan.



YouTube TV has over 85 channels in its lineup, including MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, SEC Network, and more. YouTube TV also has a sports add-on package for $10.99 per month. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and users can stream on up to 3 devices simultaneously.







How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays Games Out-of-Market





If you're outside of the Rays' TV market, you'll still be able to watch games. With an MLB.TV subscription, you'll get access to out-of-market live broadcasts of MLB games that aren't subject to a regional or national blackout. You can subscribe directly through MLB.TV or with Amazon Prime Video Channels.



While some streamers use a VPN to watch channels that aren't available in their area, changing your location to access content may violate the terms of service for the streaming service you're using. Be sure to check the service's website for more information.