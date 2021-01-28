How to Watch Super Bowl 2021: Date, Time, Channel, Performers, and More

Sign in to customize your TV listings
Whether you have cable or not, here's how to watch the game
The 2021 Super Bowl is just over a week away. The showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs is set for Sunday, Feb. 7.
The game will be held in Tampa, Florida, making it a home game for the Buccaneers, who were led to Super Bowl LV by quarterback Tom Brady during his first season away from the New England Patriots, where he won six previous Super Bowls. However, a seventh ring is no guarantee, as Brady will be going up against the defending Super Bowl champs --the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs' quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, became the youngest QB ever to be named Super Bowl MVP after winning their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at the end of the 2019 season.
If you're more interested in the spectacle than the game itself, The Weeknd will be delivering what promises to be a spectacular halftime show. Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will perform the National Anthem before kickoff, with H.E.R. singing "America the Beautiful." Plus, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman -- who made headlines with the original poem she recited at President Joe Biden's inauguration -- will be reading a new work dedicated to the game's honorary captains: Los Angeles teacher Trimaine Davis, Tampa nurse Suzie Dorner, and Marine veteran James Martin.
How do you tune in to the big game? Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Super Bowl 2021.
Super Bowl 2021 is on Sunday, Feb. 7, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.
CBS will be airing Super Bowl 2021, with a Spanish language simulcast on ESPN Deportes.
Free Options: CBS is streaming the game for free on CBSSports.com, and if you'd rather watch via mobile, the game will also be available on the CBS Sports App. You can also watch the Super Bowl for free via the Yahoo Sports app and the NFL app.
CBS All Access: The game will also be broadcast on CBS All Access, but you'll need a subscription. The streaming service is offering 7-day free trials, so you can take advantage of that option if you sign up after Sunday, Jan. 31.
Cord-Cutter Services: If you don't have cable or a CBS All Access subscription, you can also watch the game with Hulu Plus Live TV, which carries CBS. Hulu Plus Live TV plans start at $55/month, and Hulu also offers free trial memberships to start. YouTube TV also carries CBS and has a two-week free trial period before the $65/month fee kicks in. Fubo TV's family plan also starts at $65/month and allows users a free trial before committing. SlingTV is a bit cheaper, at $35/month, but only offers a 3-day free trial, and it comes with restrictions, so make sure to read the fine print before signing up.