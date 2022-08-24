The top 30 players in the standings compete for a chance to win the 2021-22 PGA Tour FedExCup championship at this week's event.

Big money is on the line at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, as the Tour Championship boasts a purse of $75 million with the winner's share of $18 million. Scottie Scheffler leads the current standings and starts the Tour Championship at 10-under par and with a two-stroke lead over last week's BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay. Other notable players at this week's event include Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and Tony Finau.

Cantlay won the 2021 event and will be looking to become the first player to win it in back-to-back years. McIlroy will be teeing off to win the event for the third time to put him in exclusive company with Tiger Woods. Phil Mickelson is the only other golfer to win the event at least twice.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 Tour Championship without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday, August 25

Round starts: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+



11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock



Round 2 - Friday, August 26

Round starts: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday, August 27

Round starts: 12:30 p.m. ET

12:30 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 12:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock Late TV coverage: 2:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday, August 28

Round starts: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

11:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

12:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock Late TV coverage: 1:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

How to Watch the 2022 Tour Championship

NBC, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2022 Tour Championship. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the 2022 Tour Championship by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the tournament and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $69.99 for the first two months, which is a $40 discount.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on NBC, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch NBC and Golf Channel's coverage of the Tour Championship. For $46 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Tour Championship on NBC and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on NBC and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $13.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the 2022 Tour Championship on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming the 2022 Tour Championship. Fans can watch coverage of the event with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to the four-day tournament but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Other Ways to Watch the 2022 Tour Championship



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, and the NBC Sports app with sign-in authentication.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.