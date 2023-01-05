Live from Kapula Resort in Maui, Hawaii, the PGA Tour will bring in the New Year with the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. The Plantation Course will host the event that will feature 17 of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings competing for a purse of 15 million with a winner's share of $2.7 million. This will be the first of two consecutive events that are part of the Hawaii Swing of the PGA Tour, with the Sony Open in Honolulu next week,

Previous Sentry Tournament winners Justin Thomas (2020, 2017), Xander Schauffele (2019), and Jordan Speith (2016) will be competing at this year's event. Other notable players that will be teeing off in Maui include Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Will Zalatoris, Collin Morikawa, Viktor Hovland, and Patrick Cantlay. To qualify for this year's event, a player had to finish in the top 30 of the final FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List or have a victory during the calendar year of 2022.

You can find out how to watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday, January 5

Round starts: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 2:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+



2:15 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock



Round 2 - Friday, January 6

Round starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 2:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

2:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday, January 7

Round starts: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 12:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock Late TV coverage: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday, January 8

Round starts: 12:45 p.m. ET

12:45 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 12:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock Late TV coverage: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

How to Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

NBC, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.

Where to Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV Golf Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the 2022 Tour Championship by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the tournament and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $79.99 per month for the first three months, which is a $30 discount.

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on NBC, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch NBC (in select markets) and Golf Channel's coverage of the four-day tournament. For $51 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, NBC (in select markets) plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month.

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Sentry Tournament of Champions on NBC and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on NBC and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $12.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming the 2023 Sentry Tournament Champions. Fans can watch coverage of the event with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to the four-day tournament but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Other Ways to Watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, and the NBC Sports app with sign-in authentication.

