How to Watch PGA Tour: BMW Championship LIVE Without Cable on August 18

The PGA Tour marches on with the BMW Championship, which is the second event in the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs. 70 players will tee off at Wilmington Country Club in Delaware for the four-day tournament. The top 30 players in the standings after this week's event will advance to next week's Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Established in 2007, the BMW Championship is the PGA Tour's longest-running regular event on the tour's calendar, outside of the four majors. Notable golfers participating in this week's event include Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, and Tony Finau. Last week's winner at the St. Jude championship and current leader of the FedExCup points standings, Will Zalatoris will be paired with Scottie Scheffler, who is sitting in second place. Players will be competing for a winner's share of $2.7 million of the $15 million purse.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 BMW Championship without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday, August 18

Round starts: 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+



9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock



Round 2 - Friday, August 19

Round starts: 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday, August 20

Round starts: 7:30 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock Late TV coverage: 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday, August 21

Round starts: 7:30 a.m. ET

7:30 a.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

7:30 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock Late TV coverage: 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

How to Watch the 2022 BMW Championship

NBC, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2022 BMW Championship. Cord cutters have a few different options to watch every tee-off without cable.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the 2022 BMW Championship by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the tournament and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $69.99 for the first two months, which is a $40 discount.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the event on NBC, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch NBC and Golf Channel's coverage of the BMW Championship. For $46 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's FedEx Championship on NBC and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on NBC and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $6.99 per month or $69.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $13.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the 2022 BMW Championship on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming the 2022 BMW Championship. Fans can watch coverage of the event with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to the four-day tournament but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Other Ways to Watch the 2022 BMW Championship



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, and the NBC Sports app with sign-in authentication.

Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.