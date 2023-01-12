How to Watch PGA Tour: 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii LIVE Without Cable

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Live from Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, the PGA Tour continues with the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii. The Waialae Country Club has hosted the event since 1965 and it's the third-oldest tour event in which every round in the tournament's history has been played at the same course. The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club and the Charles Schwab Invitational at Colonial Country Club are the only events that have been played at the same golf course for a longer period of time.

For this year's event, players will be competing for a winner's share of $1.42 million of the $7.9 million purse. Notable players teeing off in Hawaii include 2022 winner Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Gary Woodland, Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, and Si Woo Kim. With a win, Matsuyama would be the first two-time winner since Jimmy Walker won back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

You can find out how to watch the 2023 Sony Open without cable, below.

When to Watch

Round 1 - Thursday, January 12

Round starts: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 12:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+



12:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock



Round 2 - Friday, January 13

Round starts: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 12:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

12:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Live TV Coverage: 7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 3 - Saturday, January 14

Round starts: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock Late TV coverage: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

Round 4 - Sunday, January 15

Round starts: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET PGA Tour Live: 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Early TV coverage: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock Late TV coverage: 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel/Peacock

How to Watch the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii Without Cable

NBC, Golf Channel, and ESPN+ will combine to cover all of the live-action from the 2023 Sony Open. Cord cutters have a few different options to stream every tee-off without cable.

Where to Watch the 2023 Sony Open

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling YouTube TV Golf Channel ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ NBC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live for Free

Catch all of the NBC coverage of the Sony Open by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what NBC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live on DIRECTV STREAM (For Free!)

For $89.99/mo., the Choice package provided by DIRECTV STREAM includes NBC and Golf Channel. On top of DVR, DIRECTV STREAM Choice includes three-month subscriptions to HBO Max, Starz, Cinemax, Showtime, and Epix, along with over 105 channels, so there's something for everyone.

New subscribers can watch the tournament and more with a 5-day free trial, plus for a limited time, get the Choice package for $79.99 per month for the first three months, which is a $30 discount.

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the tournament on NBC, Golf Channel, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Hulu + Live TV does not offer a free trial, but subscribers can watch PGA Live on ESPN+ and more on the service.

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch NBC (in select markets) and Golf Channel's coverage of the four-day tournament. For $51 per month, a Sling Blue subscription with Sports Extra, allows you to watch the tournament on the Golf Channel, NBC (in select markets) plus over 40 channels, 50 hours of DVR, and for a limited time, you can get half off your first month.

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of this year's Sony Open on NBC and Golf Channel via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch the event on NBC and Golf Channel for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every event and more.

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live on PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

For $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, ESPN+ subscribers get full access to PGA Tour Live. With PGA Tour Live, viewers can enjoy extended and expanded coverage on the course. The network will carry over 3,200 new hours of live streaming and over 4,300 exclusive hours total.

Upgrade to The Disney Bundle and enjoy PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, Hulu (Ad-Supported), and Disney+ for only $12.99/mo, or with Hulu (No Ads) for $19.99/mo.

Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live on Peacock

Peacock will be streaming the 2023 Sony Open. Fans can watch coverage of the event with a Peacock Premium subscription. For $4.99 per month, or $49.99 per year not only will fans have access to the four-day tournament but they can watch everything else Peacock has to offer. For an ad-free experience, upgrade to Peacock Premium Plus for $9.99 per month, or $99.99 annually.

Other Ways to Watch the 2023 Sony Open Live



Tournament coverage will be available to stream on NBCSports.com, GolfChannel.com, and the NBC Sports app with sign-in authentication.

