The smell of freshly cut grass. The crack of the bat. A hot dog in one hand. Maybe a beer in the other. For baseball fans, there's nothing better than the start of the season. But with each MLB team playing a whopping 162 games, it can be hard to keep up with all the action. Thankfully, there are plenty of ways to learn how to watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ and yell at the screen when a deep fly ball looks like it might sail over the outfield wall.

When it comes to 2024 Friday Night Baseball, there's a lot to get excited about. On May 10, the defending National League Champion Arizona Diamondbacks take on the surging Baltimore Orioles. On June 7, two of the most storied franchises in baseball history square off when the Los Angeles Dodgers head to The Bronx to face the New York Yankees. On June 21, there will be an NLCS rematch between the Diamondbacks and Philadelphia Phillies. And then there's still three more months of regular season action before the playoffs roll around.

One of the most consistent sources of Friday Night Baseball is Apple TV+, which airs two games every Friday and is broadcasting all of the aforementioned games. That being said, if you want to catch every single game, Apple TV+ should be your go-to.

But, there are also some more streaming services you might want to check out if Apple TV+ doesn't sound right for you. MLB.TV is a juggernaut of baseball content, connecting viewers with TV broadcasts from around the country. You can also get access to MLB.TV via a Prime Video add-on. MLB Network doesn't have quite the same abundance of offerings as MLB.TV, and it's a traditional TV channel, not an app. But it does offer several games on Fridays, and provides wall-to-wall baseball news throughout the week. ESPN+ also airs a baseball game almost every day of the season.

For many devoted fans, the best way to watch their favorite teams is via a regional TV network. New York Yankees fans have the YES channel and YES app, both of which broadcast the vast majority of Yankees games. The Los Angeles Dodgers have Spectrum SportsNet LA. The Boston Red Sox have the New England Sports Network. You get the picture.

With all these options, you won't have much trouble tuning in for Friday Night Baseball games, whether you want to watch the most anticipated MLB game of the night or keep tabs on your favorite team. Here's how to do just that.

How to Watch Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has a weekly program literally called Friday Night Baseball that airs, you guessed it, every Friday. Each broadcast also includes pregame and postgame analysis. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial. A subscription costs $9.99/month and will get you access to everything on Apple TV+, not just baseball games. If you want to watch the biggest, most headline-grabbing baseball games every Friday, Apple TV+ is your best bet.

Want more ways to stream baseball on Friday nights? Check them out below:

How to Watch baseball on ESPN+



ESPN+ has almost every sport imaginable, baseball being only one of them. But when it comes to just baseball content, there's something to watch almost every day. A monthly subscription will run you $10.99, and an annual subscription costs $109.99. You can also opt for the Disney bundle, which gives you access to Disney+ and Hulu, either with ads for $14.99/month, or without ads for $24.99/month. If baseball is just one of many sports you enjoy watching, ESPN+ is a great option.

How to Watch baseball on Fubo

Fubo is the ultimate destination for baseball fans in 2024, providing a seven-day free trial for those hungry to catch all the action on the field. After the trial, subscribers can stick with Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, unlocking access to nearly 200 channels and the capability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously. Yes, you read that right — 10 devices all at once.

How to Watch baseball on DIRECTV STREAM



DIRECTV STREAM has you covered for baseball with its exceptional live sports coverage. Right now, subscribers can enjoy discounts on DIRECTV STREAM's sports packages. Opt for the Entertainment + Sports Pack and get a $30 per month discount, paying only $84.98 per month for the first three months with 90+ channels included. Or, choose the Choice + Sports Pack, the top pick of DIRECTV STREAM, with 125+ channels for $98.99 per month for the first month, saving $44.99. For even more content, consider the Ultimate + Sports Pack at $109.99 per month for the first month, offering 160+ channels and a savings of $44.99.

How to Watch baseball on Hulu + Live TV

For just $77 per month, Hulu + Live TV brings you live baseball action alongside a wide range of TV shows, movies, and other entertainment. With features like unlimited DVR and the ability to stream on two screens at once, it's perfect for households with varied interests. And to top it off, you also get Disney+ for those family movie nights after the baseball game. If you're looking for more than just sports, this package is definitely worth considering.

How to Watch baseball on Prime Video

If you already have Amazon's Prime Video, you might want to consider signing up for MLB.TV via Prime. This add-on service has two subscription options: All Team Pass for $29.99/month and Single Team Pass for $129.99/year. Per usual, blackout and other restrictions apply.

How to Watch baseball on MLB.TV

MLB.TV is the official streaming service of Major League Baseball. You can test the waters with a free 7-day trial before you take the plunge. The service has three subscription options: All Teams Yearly for $149.99/year, All Teams Monthly for $29.99/month, and Single Team for $129.99/year. As you might've guessed, All Teams Yearly gets you the most access, with nearly every out-of-market game at your fingertips. All Teams Monthly is the same deal but with monthly payments instead of one annual payment. Single Team allows you to watch one team's out-of-market games. Blackout and other restrictions apply to all three subscription options. If you're baseball obsessed and want maximum access, MLB.TV is the way to go.

How to Watch baseball from anywhere with a VPN

If you're outside the United States but don't want to miss out on baseball, VPN services like ExpressVPN or Private Internet Access can help. They mask your location, so you can access streaming services as if you're in the US, no matter where you are. Private Internet Access starts at just $2 per month, while ExpressVPN is currently offering a 49% discount on its annual subscription.

How to watch baseball on a Regional Sports Network

Almost every MLB team has some sort of regional or in-market network that broadcasts games to the local fanbase. These networks can be accessed via a cable subscription or DIRECTV STREAM. The New York Yankees' YES Network also has an app that you can subscribe to for $199.99/year or $19.99/month. You can also access regional networks via MLB.TV if you live outside of the region (for example, if you're in New York and want to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers on Spectrum SportsNet LA). A few teams, such as the Diamondbacks and Twins, will have in-market games broadcast on MLB.TV this season.