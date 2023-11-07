How to Watch 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN & ABC Without Cable

Join or Sign In
ABC and ESPN will be home to 100 games throughout the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Here's how to watch
Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
The NBA season is back in full swing, and once again ESPN and ABC will be your main spots for national broadcasts for the 2023-24 season. With more than a hundred games this season, ESPN will have the most games of any network, nearly doubling up TNT's offerings. For most of the season, you'll be able to watch games on ESPN on Wednesdays and Fridays, with some games on the weekend as well. ABC games, meanwhile, will all take place on Saturday or Sunday this season.
On top of the normal regular season games, ESPN will air some of the group play games in the new in-season tournament in November, as well as the semifinal round in early December. The in-season tournament final will air on ABC on Dec. 7. Then, later in December we'll have ESPN and ABC's annual Christmas Day showcase with five games in a row that will be simulcast on both ABC and ESPN. But that's just the tip of the iceberg--you're gonna watch a lot of ESPN this season.
Find out how to watch the 2023-24 NBA regular season on ESPN and ABC, below.
Most streaming services carry ABC and ESPN so fans will have plenty of choices to watch each game during the 2023-24 NBA season.
|DIRECTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu + Live TV
|Sling TV
|YouTube TV
|ABC
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|ESPN
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
|✔
Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.
DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $79.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.
With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new customers can save big for the first two months of any plan when they bundle with the DIRECTV Sports package--these discounted bundles are cheaper than the plans are without the sports package.
For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, and ABC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.
Even better: Right now, new subscribers can get $20 off the first two months of any Fubo TV plan.
On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $76.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.
Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange subscription, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN for only $40 per month. For ABC, though, you'll need the Blue plan as well--the combined plan is $60 a month.
Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC and ESPN for $72.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Where to Watch
|12 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
|ESPN
|2:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
|ABC, ESPN
|5 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
|ABC, ESPN
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
|ABC, ESPN
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
|ESPN
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Wed, Oct. 25
|7 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
|Wed, Oct. 25
|9:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
|Fri, Oct. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
|Fri, Oct. 27
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings
|Wed, Nov. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans at OKC Thunder
|Wed, Nov. 1
|10 p.m.
|LA Clippers at LA Lakers
|Fri, Nov. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
|Fri, Nov. 3
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets
|Wed, Nov. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
|Wed, Nov. 8
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
|Fri, Nov. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
|Fri, Nov. 10
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Nov. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
|Wed, Nov. 15
|10 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Nov. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs
|Fri, Nov. 17
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz
|Wed, Nov. 22
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
|Wed, Nov. 22
|10 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Nov. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat at New York Knicks
|Fri, Nov. 24
|10 p.m.
|San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors
|Fri, Dec. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
|Fri, Dec. 1
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
|Thu, Dec. 7
|5 p.m.
|In-season tournament semi-final
|Thu, Dec. 7
|9 p.m.
|In-season tournament semi-final
|Fri, Dec. 15
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs
|Fri, Dec. 15
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns
|Fri, Dec. 22
|10 p.m.
|Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors
|Mon, Dec. 25
|12 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
|Mon, Dec. 25
|2:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
|Mon, Dec. 25
|5 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
|Mon, Dec. 25
|8 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
|Mon, Dec. 25
|10:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Jan. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks
|Wed, Jan. 3
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Jan. 5
|7:30 p.m.
|New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Jan. 5
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers
|Wed, Jan. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
|Wed, Jan. 10
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors
|Fri, Jan. 12
|7:30 p.m.
|Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons
|Fri, Jan. 12
|10 p.m.
|Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
|Wed, Jan. 17
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
|Wed, Jan. 17
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers
|Fri, Jan. 19
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics
|Fri, Jan. 19
|10 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Jan. 24
|7:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs
|Wed, Jan. 24
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
|Wed, Jan. 31
|7:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets
|Wed, Jan. 31
|10 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
|Sun, Feb. 5
|6 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics
|Wed, Feb. 7
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics
|Wed, Feb. 7
|10 p.m.
|New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers
|Wed, Feb. 14
|7:30 p.m.
|Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
|Wed, Feb. 14
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
|Fri, Feb. 23
|7:30 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers
|Fri, Feb. 23
|10 p.m.
|Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans
|Sun, Feb. 25
|7 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors
|Sun, Feb. 25
|9:30 p.m.
|Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
|Wed, Feb. 28
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
|Wed, Feb. 28
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers
|Fri, Mar. 1
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
|Fri, Mar. 1
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls
|Sun, Mar. 3
|7 p.m.
|New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
|Sun, Mar 3
|9:30 p.m.
|Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Mar. 6
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
|Wed, Mar. 6
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors
|Fri, Mar. 8
|7:30 p.m.
|Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies
|Fri, Mar. 8
|10 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
|Sun, Mar. 10
|7 p.m.
|Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers
|Sun, Mar. 10
|9:30 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
|Wed, Mar. 13
|7:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
|Wed, Mar. 13
|10 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
|Mon, Mar. 18
|7:30 p.m.
|Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
|Mon, Mar. 18
|10 p.m.
|New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Mar. 20
|7:30 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
|Wed, Mar. 20
|10 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors
|Wed, Mar. 27
|7:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers
|Wed, Mar. 27
|10 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
|Wed, Apr. 3
|7:30 p.m.
|Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks
|Wed, Apr. 3
|10 p.m.
|Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns
|Wed, Apr. 10
|7:30 p.m.
|Dallas Mavericks at Miami
|Wed, Apr. 10
|10 p.m.
|Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
|Sun, Apr. 14
|1 p.m.
|TBD
|Sun, Apr. 14
|3:30 p.m.
|TBD
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Jan. 27
|3 p.m.
|Miami Heat at New York Knicks
|5:30 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 3
|8:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
|Feb. 10
|8:30 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
|Feb. 24
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
|Mar. 2
|8:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers
|Mar. 9
|8:30 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns
|Mar. 16
|8:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Game
|Feb. 11
|2 p.m.
|Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
|Feb. 25
|1 p.m.
|Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers
|3:30 p.m.
|Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
|Mar. 3
|1 p.m.
|Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks
|3:30 p.m.
|Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics
|Mar. 17
|1 p.m.
|Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks
|3:30 p.m.
|Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks,
