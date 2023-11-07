X

How to Watch 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN & ABC Without Cable

ABC and ESPN will be home to 100 games throughout the 2023-24 NBA regular season. Here's how to watch

Raymond McCain, Phil Owen

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The NBA season is back in full swing, and once again ESPN and ABC will be your main spots for national broadcasts for the 2023-24 season. With more than a hundred games this season, ESPN will have the most games of any network, nearly doubling up TNT's offerings. For most of the season, you'll be able to watch games on ESPN on Wednesdays and Fridays, with some games on the weekend as well. ABC games, meanwhile, will all take place on Saturday or Sunday this season.

On top of the normal regular season games, ESPN will air some of the group play games in the new in-season tournament in November, as well as the semifinal round in early December. The in-season tournament final will air on ABC on Dec. 7. Then, later in December we'll have ESPN and ABC's annual Christmas Day showcase with five games in a row that will be simulcast on both ABC and ESPN. But that's just the tip of the iceberg--you're gonna watch a lot of ESPN this season.

Find out how to watch the 2023-24 NBA regular season on ESPN and ABC, below.

How to Watch 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN and ABC

Most streaming services carry ABC and ESPN so fans will have plenty of choices to watch each game during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Where to Stream ESPN & ABC


 DIRECTV STREAMfuboTVHulu + Live TVSling TVYouTube TV
ABC
ESPN

Watch NBA Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NBA Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $79.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts. 

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new customers can save big for the first two months of any plan when they bundle with the DIRECTV Sports package--these discounted bundles are cheaper than the plans are without the sports package.

Watch on DIRECTV STREAM


Watch NBA Games Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, and ABC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games. 

Even better: Right now, new subscribers can get $20 off the first two months of any Fubo TV plan.

Watch on fuboTV


Watch NBA Games Live on Hulu + Live TV 

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $76.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch on Hulu + Live TV


Watch NBA Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange subscription, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN for only $40 per month. For ABC, though, you'll need the Blue plan as well--the combined plan is $60 a month.

Watch on Sling TV


Watch NBA Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC and ESPN for $72.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch on YouTube TV

2023-24 NBA on ESPN & ABC Schedule

NBA Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC

Time (ET) GameWhere to Watch
12 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at New York KnicksESPN
2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Denver NuggetsABC, ESPN
5 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles LakersABC, ESPN
8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Miami HeatABC, ESPN
10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix SunsESPN

NBA on ESPN Schedule

Date Time (ET)Game
Wed, Oct. 25 7 p.m.Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Wed, Oct. 25 9:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs
Fri, Oct. 27 7:30 p.m.Miami Heat at Boston Celtics
Fri, Oct. 27 10 p.m.Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings
Wed, Nov. 1 7:30 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans at OKC Thunder
Wed, Nov. 1 10 p.m.LA Clippers at LA Lakers
Fri, Nov. 3 7:30 p.m.New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks
Fri, Nov. 3 10 p.m.Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets
Wed, Nov. 8 7:30 p.m.San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks
Wed, Nov. 8 10 p.m.Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
Fri, Nov. 10 7:30 p.m.Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics
Fri, Nov. 10 10 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Wed, Nov. 15 7:30 p.m.Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers
Wed, Nov. 15 10 p.m.Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Nov. 17 7:30 p.m.Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs
Fri, Nov. 17 10 p.m.Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz
Wed, Nov. 22 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
Wed, Nov. 22 10 p.m.Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns
Fri, Nov. 24 7:30 p.m.Miami Heat at New York Knicks
Fri, Nov. 24 10 p.m.San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors
Fri, Dec. 1 7:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Fri, Dec. 1 10 p.m.Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
Thu, Dec. 7 5 p.m.In-season tournament semi-final
Thu, Dec. 7
 9 p.m.In-season tournament semi-final
Fri, Dec. 15 7:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs
Fri, Dec. 15 10 p.m.New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns
Fri, Dec. 22 10 p.m.Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors
Mon, Dec. 25 12 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks
Mon, Dec. 25 2:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets
Mon, Dec. 25 5 p.m.Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers
Mon, Dec. 25 8 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat
Mon, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns
Wed, Jan. 3 7:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks
Wed, Jan. 3 10 p.m.Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Jan. 5 7:30 p.m.New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Jan. 5 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Jan. 10 7:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks
Wed, Jan. 10 10 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors
Fri, Jan. 12 7:30 p.m.Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons
Fri, Jan. 12 10 p.m.Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs
Wed, Jan. 17 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Wed, Jan. 17 10 p.m.Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers
Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics
Fri, Jan. 19 10 p.m.Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
Wed, Jan. 24 7:30 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs
Wed, Jan. 24 10 p.m.Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks
Wed, Jan. 31 7:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets
Wed, Jan. 31 10 p.m.Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder
Sun, Feb. 5 6 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics
Wed, Feb. 7 7:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics
Wed, Feb. 7 10 p.m.New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers
Wed, Feb. 14 7:30 p.m.Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers
Wed, Feb. 14 10 p.m.Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors
Fri, Feb. 23 7:30 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers
Fri, Feb. 23
 10 p.m.Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans
Sun, Feb. 25 7 p.m.Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors
Sun, Feb. 25 9:30 p.m.Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers
Wed, Feb. 28 7:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves
Wed, Feb. 28 10 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers
Fri, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics
Fri, Mar. 1 10 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls
Sun, Mar. 3 7 p.m.New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers
Sun, Mar 3 9:30 p.m.Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns
Wed, Mar. 6 7:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers
Wed, Mar. 6 10 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors
Fri, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m.Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies
Fri, Mar. 8 10 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Sun, Mar. 10 7 p.m.Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers
Sun, Mar. 10 9:30 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Wed, Mar. 13 7:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat
Wed, Mar. 13 10 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings
Mon, Mar. 18 7:30 p.m.Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers
Mon, Mar. 18 10 p.m.New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors
Wed, Mar. 20 7:30 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics
Wed, Mar. 20 10 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors
Wed, Mar. 27 7:30 p.m.Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers
Wed, Mar. 27 10 p.m.Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets
Wed, Apr. 3 7:30 p.m.Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks
Wed, Apr. 3 10 p.m.Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns
Wed, Apr. 10 7:30 p.m.Dallas Mavericks at Miami
Wed, Apr. 10 10 p.m.Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
Sun, Apr. 14 1 p.m.TBD
Sun, Apr. 14 3:30 p.m.TBD

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule

Date Time (ET)Game
Jan. 27 3 p.m.Miami Heat at New York Knicks

 5:30 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

 8:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors
Feb. 3 8:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks
Feb. 10 8:30 p.m.Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
Feb. 24 8:30 p.m.Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Mar. 2 8:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers
Mar. 9 8:30 p.m.Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns
Mar. 16 8:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers

ABC Sunday Showcase

Date Time (ET)Game
Feb. 11 2 p.m.Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
Feb. 25 1 p.m.Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

 3:30 p.m.Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns
Mar. 3 1 p.m.Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks

 3:30 p.m.Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics
Mar. 17 1 p.m.Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks

 3:30 p.m.Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks,

