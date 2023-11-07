How to Watch 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN & ABC Without Cable

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The NBA season is back in full swing, and once again ESPN and ABC will be your main spots for national broadcasts for the 2023-24 season. With more than a hundred games this season, ESPN will have the most games of any network, nearly doubling up TNT's offerings. For most of the season, you'll be able to watch games on ESPN on Wednesdays and Fridays, with some games on the weekend as well. ABC games, meanwhile, will all take place on Saturday or Sunday this season.

On top of the normal regular season games, ESPN will air some of the group play games in the new in-season tournament in November, as well as the semifinal round in early December. The in-season tournament final will air on ABC on Dec. 7. Then, later in December we'll have ESPN and ABC's annual Christmas Day showcase with five games in a row that will be simulcast on both ABC and ESPN. But that's just the tip of the iceberg--you're gonna watch a lot of ESPN this season.

Find out how to watch the 2023-24 NBA regular season on ESPN and ABC, below.

How to Watch 2023-24 NBA Regular Season Games Live on ESPN and ABC

Most streaming services carry ABC and ESPN so fans will have plenty of choices to watch each game during the 2023-24 NBA season.

Where to Stream ESPN & ABC

DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

✔ ESPN ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔ ✔

Watch NBA Games Live for Free

Catch live regular season games on ABC by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see which network affiliate is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch NBA Games Live on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes over 75 channels with its Entertainment plan for $79.99. Subscribers can watch live NBA games throughout the regular season on ABC, and ESPN. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

With DIRECTV STREAM users get a 5-day free trial, and for a limited time, new customers can save big for the first two months of any plan when they bundle with the DIRECTV Sports package--these discounted bundles are cheaper than the plans are without the sports package.



Watch NBA Games Live on fuboTV

For $74.99 per month, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN, and ABC on fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's games.

Even better: Right now, new subscribers can get $20 off the first two months of any Fubo TV plan.



Watch NBA Games Live on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch live NBA games on ABC, and ESPN. The service carries over 75 channels with the base plan of $76.99 per month, plus ESPN+, Disney+, unlimited DVR storage and it allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.



Watch NBA Games Live on Sling TV

Sling TV is the most affordable way to watch live NBA games. With a Sling Orange subscription, subscribers can watch live NBA games on ESPN for only $40 per month. For ABC, though, you'll need the Blue plan as well--the combined plan is $60 a month.



Watch NBA Games Live on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch live NBA games on ABC and ESPN for $72.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

2023-24 NBA on ESPN & ABC Schedule

NBA Christmas Day on ESPN and ABC Time (ET) Game Where to Watch 12 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks ESPN 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets ABC, ESPN 5 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers ABC, ESPN 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat ABC, ESPN 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns ESPN

NBA on ESPN Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Wed, Oct. 25 7 p.m. Boston Celtics at New York Knicks Wed, Oct. 25 9:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at San Antonio Spurs Fri, Oct. 27 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Fri, Oct. 27 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings Wed, Nov. 1 7:30 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at OKC Thunder Wed, Nov. 1 10 p.m. LA Clippers at LA Lakers Fri, Nov. 3 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks

Fri, Nov. 3 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets

Wed, Nov. 8 7:30 p.m. San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

Wed, Nov. 8 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets

Fri, Nov. 10 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics

Fri, Nov. 10 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

Wed, Nov. 15 7:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers

Wed, Nov. 15 10 p.m. Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Nov. 17 7:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings at San Antonio Spurs

Fri, Nov. 17 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns at Utah Jazz

Wed, Nov. 22 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Wed, Nov. 22 10 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns Fri, Nov. 24 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat at New York Knicks

Fri, Nov. 24 10 p.m. San Antonio Spurs at Golden State Warriors

Fri, Dec. 1 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks Fri, Dec. 1 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns Thu, Dec. 7 5 p.m. In-season tournament semi-final Thu, Dec. 7

9 p.m. In-season tournament semi-final Fri, Dec. 15 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs Fri, Dec. 15 10 p.m. New York Knicks at Phoenix Suns Fri, Dec. 22 10 p.m. Washington Wizards at Golden State Warriors Mon, Dec. 25 12 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks Mon, Dec. 25 2:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Denver Nuggets Mon, Dec. 25 5 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers Mon, Dec. 25 8 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat Mon, Dec. 25 10:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Phoenix Suns Wed, Jan. 3 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls at New York Knicks Wed, Jan. 3 10 p.m. Miami Heat at Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Jan. 5 7:30 p.m. New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Jan. 5 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Jan. 10 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Atlanta Hawks Wed, Jan. 10 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Golden State Warriors Fri, Jan. 12 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Detroit Pistons Fri, Jan. 12 10 p.m. Charlotte Hornets at San Antonio Spurs Wed, Jan. 17 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Cleveland Cavaliers Wed, Jan. 17 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers Fri, Jan. 19 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Boston Celtics Fri, Jan. 19 10 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors Wed, Jan. 24 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs Wed, Jan. 24 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks Wed, Jan. 31 7:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets Wed, Jan. 31 10 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder Sun, Feb. 5 6 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Boston Celtics Wed, Feb. 7 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks at Boston Celtics Wed, Feb. 7 10 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Clippers Wed, Feb. 14 7:30 p.m. Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers Wed, Feb. 14 10 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors Fri, Feb. 23 7:30 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers Fri, Feb. 23

10 p.m. Miami Heat at New Orleans Pelicans Sun, Feb. 25 7 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors Sun, Feb. 25 9:30 p.m. Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Clippers Wed, Feb. 28 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves Wed, Feb. 28 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers Fri, Mar. 1 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Boston Celtics Fri, Mar. 1 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls Sun, Mar. 3 7 p.m. New York Knicks at Cleveland Cavaliers Sun, Mar 3 9:30 p.m. Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns Wed, Mar. 6 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Philadelphia 76ers Wed, Mar. 6 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Golden State Warriors Fri, Mar. 8 7:30 p.m. Atlanta Hawks at Memphis Grizzlies

Fri, Mar. 8 10 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers

Sun, Mar. 10 7 p.m. Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers Sun, Mar. 10 9:30 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers Wed, Mar. 13 7:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat Wed, Mar. 13 10 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Sacramento Kings Mon, Mar. 18 7:30 p.m. Miami Heat at Philadelphia 76ers Mon, Mar. 18 10 p.m. New York Knicks at Golden State Warriors Wed, Mar. 20 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

Wed, Mar. 20 10 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

Wed, Mar. 27 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Clippers at Philadelphia 76ers Wed, Mar. 27 10 p.m. Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets Wed, Apr. 3 7:30 p.m. Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks Wed, Apr. 3 10 p.m. Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns Wed, Apr. 10 7:30 p.m. Dallas Mavericks at Miami

Wed, Apr. 10 10 p.m. Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Sun, Apr. 14 1 p.m. TBD Sun, Apr. 14 3:30 p.m. TBD

NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC Schedule Date Time (ET) Game Jan. 27 3 p.m. Miami Heat at New York Knicks

5:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Denver Nuggets

8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors Feb. 3 8:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at New York Knicks Feb. 10 8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors Feb. 24 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at New York Knicks Mar. 2 8:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Lakers Mar. 9 8:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Phoenix Suns

Mar. 16 8:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers



ABC Sunday Showcase Date Time (ET) Game Feb. 11 2 p.m. Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Feb. 25 1 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

3:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns Mar. 3 1 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Dallas Mavericks

3:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Boston Celtics Mar. 17 1 p.m. Phoenix Suns at Milwaukee Bucks



3:30 p.m. Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks,



Check out all the live sports events on TV today on our Live Sports page.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.