[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the series finale of How to Get Away with Murder! Read at your own risk.]

If you're able to pick your jaws up off the floor, we all need to have a talk about that How to Get Away with Murder finale. We've seen some pretty bonkers series finales in our time, but this might have been the wildest one yet!

To start with the most obvious reveal, Annalise (Viola Davis) was found not guilty on all counts of murder, leaving her a free and vindicated woman — and leaving Connor (Jack Falahee) in some very hot water. Because he didn't take the same deal as Michaela (Aja Naomi King), Connor ended up going to prison, per the terms of his agreement, for five years. Michaela got no time and probation, but ultimately she realized she'd alienated everyone who ever mattered to her in the process, leaving her devastated and alone.

Governor Birkhead (Laura Innes) was also looking at a dicey future considering the very credible allegations of conspiracy laid out against her during the trial. Those allegations wouldn't make it court, however, because after learning of Hannah's (Marcia Gay Harden) death and realizing Birkhead was responsible, Frank (Charlie Weber) showed up outside the courthouse and shot Birkhead multiple times, killing her. The governor's men obviously returned fire, and Frank was shot to death in turn. As if that wasn't traumatic enough, Bonnie (Liza Weil) saw what Frank was up to and ran into the line of fire to try to stop him, and she was also shot and killed.

To throw some more blood on an already bloodsoaked series finale, Jorge Castillo (Esai Morales), Laurel's father, was shanked in prison after testifying on Birkhead's behalf, and he bled out on the pavement alone. That's one way to tie up a loose end, we guess?

The final moments of the series finale were spent answering the Wes (Alfred Enoch) question, revealing how he was at Annalise's funeral, especially since she didn't die in that courthouse shootout. It turns out, that wasn't even Wes at all. The funeral scene was a flash forward to Annalise's funeral decades later after she'd lived a long and full life. In this scene, Alfred Enoch played Laurel and Wes' son, Christopher, who accompanied an elderly Laurel to the funeral for emotional support. Talk about a twist!

The funeral also provided an opportunity for a "where are they now" montage. Connor and Oliver (Conrad Ricamora) were also at the funeral, where it was revealed they were still together despite Connor's prison time and both of them threatening divorce. Michaela was not at the funeral, presumably because she was too busy getting sworn in as a judge with what looked like her granddaughters looking on in awe. Nate (Billy Brown) ended up opening the Lahey Justice Center with the $20 million we assume he eventually won in his father's wrongful death suit.

As for Annalise, a montage of her life played while Eve (Famke Janssen) delivered her eulogy, showing all her greatest hits. She went dancing with Tegan (Amirah Vann), attended her mother's funeral, fell off the wagon again, and had a few more great loves — men and women — over the course of her life. The montage ended with Annalise old and grey on a beach, walking alone.

To put a perfect cap on a pretty insane series finale, the final scene showed Christopher biking across Middleton's campus on his way to class, which was a pretty perfect callback to Wes in the pilot. And for one last twist it just so happens, he wasn't there as a law student, but as a law professor, teaching his own class of Criminal Law 100 — or as his father's mentor called it, How to Get Away with Murder.