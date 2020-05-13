If you think you're emotional about How to Get Away with Murder coming to an end, just wait until you see the cast. In this exclusive look at the show's wrap party, the cast barely kept their emotions in check as they said farewell to the series they've spent six years building.

"It's been very emotional. Kind of bittersweet," said series star Viola Davis. "I'm most proud of the show speaking its truth and reflecting life, and I think that's what made people lean in, I really do."

Like a true queen, Davis kept her composure saying her farewells, but according to some others on the cast, the final days of filming the show were pretty water-logged with everyone's tears. For Charlie Weber, the waterworks were deeply tied to saying goodbye not just to the show but the cast and crew they've worked so closely with for six seasons.

"I'm going to miss these actors, this group of actors," Weber said. "Everybody's amazing and talented and brings it every day. And to be part of an ensemble of people this talented for six years was a true honor."

"I can't cry anymore because I shot my last scene last night, so all of the tears were shed then, and it was a lot," added Conrad Ricamora.

This video also includes some touching moments between the stars behind the scenes and on the red carpet for the wrap party, so if you're looking to get yourself good and emotional before the series finale airs, be sure to check it out!

How to Get Away with Murder's series finale airs Thursday, May 14 at 10/9c on ABC.