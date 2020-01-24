Homeland returns for its eighth and final season Feb. 9, and TV Guide has an exclusive look at the season's final trailer. Check it out here before it airs on Showtime this Sunday.

In the final season, troubled CIA agent Carrie Mathison (Claire Danes) returns in a story that brings Homeland full circle, with Carrie's story mirroring Nicholas Brody's (Damian Lewis) from Season 1 as she goes back into the field after spending months in a Russian gulag, much of which she doesn't remember, and during which time her loyalty to America and the Agency may have been compromised. "She's the one who's under suspicion," executive producer Alex Gansa said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour last week. "She's the one whose loyalties are questioned, not only by those in the intelligence community, but by Carrie Mathison herself, because her memory is so just fragmented from her time in captivity. "

The final season will also bring the story of Carrie's relationship with her Agency mentor Saul Berenson (Mandy Patinkin) to what's sure to be a devastating conclusion, according to Gansa. "That's really the architecture of the final season, and that's what you will see resolved by the end of the 12 episodes," he said.

Homeland Season 8 premieres Sunday, Feb. 9 at 9/8c on Showtime.