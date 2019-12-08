Prolific TV and film star René Auberjonois died at the age of 79 on Sunday, his representatives confirmed on his official social media channels. His son told the Associated Press that the actor died of metastatic lung cancer in his Los Angeles Home.

Auberjonois enjoyed a long screen career that dated back to the early '70s, when he starred as Father John Mulcahy in the film M*A*S*H. He was perhaps best known for his role as Odo in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, but he was also celebrated for his work in other series, including his Emmy-nominated turn as Clayton Endicott III in TV's Benson. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2001 for his guest role as Judge Mantz in The Practice. In addition to his on-camera work, Auberjonois was an accomplished voice actor who could be heard in films like The Little Mermaid and animated series like The Legend of Tarzan,Justice League, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Archer.

Following the news of his death Sunday evening, several Hollywood stars paid tribute to Auberjonois on social media, including William Shatner, who wrote, "I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor René Auberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René."

Fellow Star Trek favorite George Takei also said, "This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend."

Deep Space Nine star Armin Shimerman noted of his former colleague, "His last message to me was entitled 'Don't forget...'" And Star Trek: Discovery's Doug Jones added that Auberjonois was "above all, one of the sweetest humans [he] ever met."

The remembrances continued to pour in throughout Sunday evening from others in Hollywood who knew, worked with, or even simply admired Auberjonois.