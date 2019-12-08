Prolific TV and film star René Auberjonois died at the age of 79 on Sunday, his representatives confirmed on his official social media channels. His son told the Associated Press that the actor died of metastatic lung cancer in his Los Angeles Home.

Auberjonois enjoyed a long screen career that dated back to the early '70s, when he starred as Father John Mulcahy in the film M*A*S*H. He was perhaps best known for his role as Odo in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, but he was also celebrated for his work in other series, including his Emmy-nominated turn as Clayton Endicott III in TV's Benson. He was also nominated for an Emmy in 2001 for his guest role as Judge Mantz in The Practice. In addition to his on-camera work, Auberjonois was an accomplished voice actor who could be heard in films like The Little Mermaid and animated series like The Legend of Tarzan,Justice League, Avatar: The Last Airbender, and Archer.

Following the news of his death Sunday evening, several Hollywood stars paid tribute to Auberjonois on social media, including William Shatner, who wrote, "I have just heard about the death of my friend and fellow actor René Auberjonois. To sum up his life in a tweet is nearly impossible. To Judith, Tessa & Remy I send you my love & strength. I will keep you in my thoughts and remember a wonderful friendship with René."

Fellow Star Trek favorite George Takei also said, "This is a terrible loss. Star Trek fans knew him as Odo from Deep Space Nine. We knew him as René. He was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent man. He shall be missed. When I look out to the stars, I shall think of you, friend."

Deep Space Nine star Armin Shimerman noted of his former colleague, "His last message to me was entitled 'Don't forget...'" And Star Trek: Discovery's Doug Jones added that Auberjonois was "above all, one of the sweetest humans [he] ever met."

Rene Auberjonois 1940~2019.

A beloved member of our Star Trek family, among so many other decorated achievements on stage and screen. But above all, one of the sweetest humans I have ever met.

May he rest in God's peace.#ReneAuberjonois #RIP pic.twitter.com/mK0aua9beV — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) December 8, 2019

The remembrances continued to pour in throughout Sunday evening from others in Hollywood who knew, worked with, or even simply admired Auberjonois.

I am so sorry to hear that the wonderful René Auberjonois has passed away. I had the great honor to play his daughter on Boston Legal. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and his many fans. May he rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eRxwfmmkcy — Jayne Brook (@thejaynebrook) December 8, 2019

My first ever tv job was an episode of Star Trek: Enterprise where #ReneAuberjonois played my father. I had come from theatre & had never stepped foot on a soundstage before. He could not have been more warm & welcoming.💔I learned so much from watching him.💔 #RIPReneAuberjonois pic.twitter.com/wpo3bXLOeu — Annie Wersching (@Wersching) December 8, 2019

Rene Auberjonois was a wonderful actor and an even better human being. It was an honor to write for him. A class act in every possible way. I'm heartbroken. "And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." #DS9 https://t.co/oDkfleXIM3 — Robert Hewitt Wolfe (@writergeekrhw) December 8, 2019

Rene Auberjonois a true gentleman & passionate artist passed onto the next understanding & we will miss him so much. I was honored to have worked with him on Windows On The World, his second to last film. He delivered an amazing rendition of NY NY - a brilliant artist #sswa #RIP pic.twitter.com/KR5PKylNZe — Edward James Olmos (@edwardjolmos) December 8, 2019

I am very sad to hear of the passing of René Auberjonois. His work on Deep Space Nine was especially inspiring to me as I approached being in a Star Trek show. And I was delighted to get to spend time with him at STLV, where I learned he was a totally delightful human being. RIP — Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) December 9, 2019

Rene Auberjonois has left us. So sad. Such a lovely man. Had.the great pleasure of working with him on stage doing Bulgakov's Heart of a Dog. And in Nicaragua in the height of the Contra-War, filming Walker. A gentleman and a scholar, chef and photographer. Miss him already. pic.twitter.com/5CLzNzBjt8 — Xander Berkeley (@xanderberkeley) December 8, 2019