It sure seems like a hellmouth to the netherworld has been opened up in the past few years, but it may just be the beginning. HBO is working on a new series based on the Hellraiser horror film franchise, Deadline reports.

The Hellraiser movies go back to the late 1980s with Hellraiser, which gave us one of the genre's most terrifying villains: the pin cushion-headed Pinhead, leader of a group of disgusting, soul-stealing monsters from an alternate dimension known as the Cenobites. The franchise includes 10 movies, including 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment.

HBO's take will be a continuation of the Hellraiser mythology instead of a remake, with David Gordon Green directing the pilot as well as other early episodes. Green has experience in horror with 2018's Halloween, but he's also worked with HBO before in the comedy The Righteous Gemstones, Vice Principals, and Eastbound & Down. (I wonder what the chances are that Danny McBride will play Pinhead?)