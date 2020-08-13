HBO has announced the first wave of casting for Between the World and Me, an adaptation of the stage show inspired by Ta-Nehesi Coates bestselling book of the same name. We're already blown away by the big names this project has attracted.

So far Angela Bassett, Susan Kelechi Watson, Oprah Winfrey, Alicia Garza, Joe Morton, Phylicia Rashad, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, Courtney B. Vance, and Pauletta Washington have all signed on to participate. No specific parts for this star-studded cast have been announced at this time.

The special will be directed by Kamilah Forbes, who also directed the 2018 stage show and will incorporate elements of both Coates' book, the theater production, as well as documentary footage from the actors' home life, archival footage, and animation. The book was originally written in the form of a letter to the Coates' teenage son, detailing his experiences growing up in Baltimore's inner-city and the daily violence against the Black community and went on to reach No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list.

Between the World and Me is currently in production (adhering to COVID-19 guidelines) and will debut this fall on HBO and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.