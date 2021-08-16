Ted Lasso's Hannah Waddingham Sang 'Let It Go' Live for Every Take of That Karaoke Scene

There were perhaps no two Ted Lasso characters who went on greater emotional journeys in the comedy's first season than Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Roy (Brett Goldstein). Nowhere was that clearer than in one of the show's most cathartic and triumphant scenes, in which Rebecca belted out a stunning rendition of Frozen's Oscar-winning anthem "Let It Go" in front of her colleagues. What fans might not have immediately realized, as Waddingham and Goldstein told TV Guide, is that it also marks an important point in the series for Roy.

Rewatching some of Rebecca and Roy's most memorable scenes as part of TV Guide's Best 100 Shows on TV Right Now ranking, Waddingham and Goldstein described filming the karaoke scene from Season 1's "Make Rebecca Great Again." The episode finds Rebecca celebrating the one-year anniversary of her divorce while AFC Richmond travels to Liverpool for a match, which they go on to win. Rejoicing in their victory, the team heads to a karaoke bar, and, talked into getting on stage by her best friend Sassy (Ellie Taylor), Rebecca blows everyone away with her pipes. "I was like, 'Why is Rebecca singing? She's a football club owner,'" Waddingham remembered, laughing. "And Jason went, 'Well, why not?'" (Waddingham herself, it must be noted, is a trained singer and West End star.)

One of the best details in the scene is that Roy can be seen mouthing the lyrics from the crowd. "That is so not Roy Kent mouthing the words," Waddingham joked. "That is Brett Goldstein, who can't help himself because he's a musical theater queen."

"Not true," Goldstein said. "Roy's got a niece; he watches Frozen with her." The actor confirmed that Roy has, in fact, seen the film "a million times," thanks to Phoebe (Elodie Blomfield). He added that Roy's lip-syncing wasn't something his character was even aware he was doing: "He doesn't know he's mouthing along. The camera's caught him at a vulnerable moment."

The sequence took about eight hours to film, and Waddingham performed the song live for every take — "That was ill-advised," she remarked — in order to help the performance of co-star (and series co-creator) Jason Sudeikis. In the scene, Sudeikis' Ted Lasso experiences a panic attack while Rebecca sings. "Because Jason was going through what he was going through with it, I didn't want him to be doing that to playback," Waddingham said.

Check out the video above for more on the scene, including the other Disney song Waddingham pitched in an effort to get out of singing "Let It Go." Plus, see Waddingham and Goldstein break down other memorable Ted Lasso moments, including Roy and Keeley (Juno Temple) solidifying their budding relationship with a fake press conference, the team coming together to "burn sh-- in a bin," and more.

New episodes of Ted Lasso premiere Fridays on Apple TV+.