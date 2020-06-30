If you had any questions about how Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) and Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) are doing in Season 2 of Amazon's action series Hanna, this sneak peek will give you some idea. Let's just say they aren't exactly chummy.

The second season of Hanna premieres Friday, July 3, and though the new chapter doesn't follow the guidelines set forth by the film that its based on — Season 1 pretty much covered all of that — creator David Farr still knows why we're watching the show: because watching Hanna use her skills as a trained supersoldier never gets old.

This time, Hanna is using her talents against the ever-complicated Marissa, a character from the movie that has benefited the most from the television adaptation — for one, she's still alive. No longer simply evil, Marissa's responsible for Hanna escaping Ultrax goons and appears to be concerned for Hanna's safety in some form. But when she tries to tell Hanna that in this clip from the third episode of the season, all she gets is a chop to the face.

Have Hanna and Marissa come to some agreement in Season 2, as Marissa seems to be explaining? Is Hanna brainwashed? Or is the opportunity for Hanna and Marissa to fight each other in the small confines of a shipping container too good to pass up?

Hanna Season 2 premieres Friday, July 3 on Amazon Prime Video.