Chris Carmack and Camilla Luddington, Grey's Anatomy ABC

Oh no — it's another Thursday without new episodes of your favorite primetime soaps! Station 19, Grey's Anatomy, and Big Sky are on hiatus and won't return until next Thursday, Dec. 9. In the meantime, ABC does have some family-friendly holiday content planned to keep you entertained.

Instead of the TGIT lineup, Disney takes over with Olaf's Frozen Adventure at 8/7c. The 2017 short is Frozen content that does not involve the song "Let It Go," so we consider that a huge win. It's followed by the animated Disney Pixar special Toy Story That Time Forgot at 8:30/7:30c.

The headline item for ABC's lineup on Thursday is the season finale of The Great Christmas Light Fight at 9/8c. It's a whopping two hours of families going all out and creating Christmas spectacles in their front lawns, and honestly, we love to see how extreme these decorations get every year.

When the TGIT shows return on Dec. 9, Station 19 will see Vic (Barrett Doss) and Jack (Grey Damon) continue to process the loss of Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan). On Grey's, Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) scrubs into surgery with Nick (Scott Speedman), and the first speed bump in their storybook romance emerges. Finally, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) try and put together the new pieces of the puzzle that is their latest mystery on Big Sky.