[Warning: The following contains spoilers from next Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy.]

The next visitor to Meredith Grey's (Ellen Pompeo) limbo beach on Grey's Anatomy has been revealed. Chyler Leigh is returning so that Meredith can reunite with her half-sister Lexie Grey on next week's episode. Leigh's return was teased in the promo which aired at the end of Thursday's episode as Teddy (Kim Raver) came out of her PTSD shock.

Fans have been clamoring for Lexie to make her return to the show, but doubts were in the air as Leigh is a series regular on Supergirl, which films in Vancouver, and the pandemic makes it extra difficult to travel to Los Angeles and back. Clearly, showrunner Krista Vernoff and her team were able to pull off a miracle.

Leigh joins a list of Grey's Anatomy fan-favorite actors who have returned for Season 17, which is dedicated to frontline workers of the pandemic. Patrick Dempsey and T.R. Knight have also made cameo appearances on Meredith's limbo beach. Sarah Drew is also slated to return later this season, though it looks like she will be helping out in the land of the living rather than hanging out with Meredith.

With Lexie confirmed to return, the next big potential guest star on the list is Mark Sloane (Eric Dane) or perhaps Cristina Yang (Sandra Oh) -- though fingers crossed we don't have to see Cristina on the beach.

Grey's Anatomy continues Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.