Grab a 2-Year VPN Subscription for $49, and get 3 Months Free

If you're in the market for a new VPN subscription, you'll be hard-pressed to find a better deal than the one Atlas VPN is offering right now. You can grab two years of Atlas VPN, plus an extra three months for good measure, for just $49. That's 85% off the regular price of Atlas VPN.

A VPN, or virtual private network, allows users to spoof their location so that they appear to be accessing the internet from some place other than where they really are, which is a pretty handy privacy tool for a lot of potential situations.

It's also quite handy for streaming. A lot of streaming content is region-locked, so you technically need to be physically in the intended region to watch. A VPN can bypass that requirement, giving you access to region-specific content you otherwise couldn't watch.

What's included with this subscription? You can use your VPN on as many devices as you want, whether you need it for your computer, your iOS or Android mobile device using the Atlas mobile app, or even an Amazon Fire TV device. Or all of them at once. On top of that, Atlas doesn't throttle you, and it makes use of the super-fast WireGuard protocol, meaning you should still be able to harness the full speed of your home connection even while routing your location through the other side of the planet.

And if you're not happy with Atlas, they've got a 30-day money-back guarantee--if you don't like what you're getting, you can get a full refund on your order for any reason. It's hard to argue with that.