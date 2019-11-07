Kristen Bell is reconnecting with Gossip Girl, and just like that, HBO Max's reboot of the teen drama feels a lot more legit. Bell, who narrated all six seasons of The CW series until its end in 2012, is reprising her role as the all-knowing disembodied voice of the Gossip Girl blog, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Former showrunner Josh Safran is penning the updated version of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage's creation, which HBO Max gave a 10-episode, straight-to-series order. Described as an extension of the original, the new Gossip Girl will take place eight years after GG's blog went dark.

Instead of Serena (Blake Lively) and the gang, the revised take will follow a new generation of New York private school teens and address how much social media — and the city itself — has changed over the years. Schwartz and Savage will work as executive producers alongside Safran.

Bell's return to Gossip Girl also aligns with the actress's desire to work less now that The Good Place is wrapping up its fourth and final season on NBC.

"I've always worked a lot. I'm very hungry for it. I love being here. I love filmmaking. I'm good at it. I'm very self-aware on set. I speed up the set rather than slow it down," Bell told Rolling Stone in September. "And all that stuff gives me a ton of self-esteem. Coming here and knowing that I can fire people up with morale, and we can get great story told and also do it in a civilized manner, makes me feel really confident.

"But I have two little kids who are desperate for me to be home more," she added. "I'm 39. I'm just sort of like, maybe this is a great series to go out on. It's not like I won't work. Do a movie here and there, or guest-star and stuff. But maybe I won't be number one on the call sheet anymore."

The retooled Gossip Girl does not have a premiere date as of yet. But HBO Max rolls out in May of 2020. Find out more about the streaming service.