The film will be in theaters for one week before it launches on Netflix
Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is back, which can only mean one thing: There is a new murder mystery to solve. In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) hosts a weekend getaway on his private Greek island — yes, this man has a private Greek island. But the trip takes a deadly turn, and Blanc's help is needed to figure out how exactly someone ended up dead.
Written and directed by Rian Johnson, the film is a follow-up to 2019's Knives Out. But the new movie features an entirely different cast besides Daniel Craig reprising his role as the master detective. And while the first Knives Out was distributed in the U.S. by Lionsgate Films, in 2021 Netflix bought the next two sequels for $450 million. The movie will be released in global theaters for one week in November before it launches on the streaming service in December.
Here's everything to know about Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix Dec. 23. But for one week between Nov. 23 and Nov. 29, the film is released in global theaters. Glass Onion is the first Netflix movie to debut across major U.S. theatrical chains including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark, according to Tudum. It will also be available that week in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand before launching on Netflix in December.
Craig reprises his role as Detective Benoit Blanc in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, and Janelle Monáe as entrepreneur Cassandra "Andi" Brand, according to Empire. Kathryn Hahn plays Claire Debella, who Empire says is a Connecticut governor running for Senate, and Leslie Odom Jr. plays Lionel Toussaint, a scientist working for Miles. Dave Bautista, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, and Kate Hudson are also join the cast.
The teaser trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery dropped on Sep 8., and already has a whopping 12 million views. It gives us a good look at all of the major players in this murder mystery. Only, as Blanc himself says, "For one person on this island, this is not a game."
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is available to stream on Netflix Dec. 23. As mentioned above, you can also watch the film in theaters from Nov. 23 through 29.